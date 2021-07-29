Cody Rhodes: "Sting joined the healthiest company he could possibly join."

Waves were made in the wrestling world when Sting debuted in AEW.

Many have been concerned for Sting's well-being, due to taking powerbombs and other bumps after having to retire in 2015 from in-ring competition.

However, Cody Rhodes explained why he believes AEW is a perfect place for someone like Sting.

“Sting is entirely Tony’s. He let me in on the process of it and I got to be there to help facilitate it to a small degree but, more than anything, I think he did that out of respect for my fandom. Sting was my favourite wrestler growing up and he’s a big part of my childhood. I’ve modelled a lot of the babyface I’d like to be after the babyface that Sting was. So for him to be involved in what we do is massive.”

“The process of getting him cleared really comes down to having a great medical team. I can’t say enough about Doc Sampson and what he’s set up for AEW. I came back through the curtain after Double Or Nothing and someone handed me a bottle of electrolytes, one of the Young Lion type medical trainees that he has because he always has a group of interns and students. I mean, really, I don’t believe in so much of that stuff. I’m a dumb old school wrestler. At least I try to pretend to be. But that’s how you prolong your career. It’s the ice baths, it’s the kinesiology, it’s the actual attention to detail on nutrition.”

“Sting joined the healthiest company he could possibly join. And it wasn’t a matter of ever getting him cleared, he’s got to do that through his doctors and our doctors, but more than anything, I don’t know if we thought Sting was going to have a ‘match’ match. Until I saw the level of intensity that the cinematic was—probably more intense than an actual live 12-15 minute match—that’s when I knew, personally, he can have a match. You’re only as good as your dancing partner and when people talk about somebody who might be medically—they might have a handicap, they might have an issue—what we do, we protect that. That’s our job is to protect that.”