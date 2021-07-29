Tony Khan Cleared Bloody No Rules Match With TNT Prior To Broadcast

As witnessed last night on AEW Dynamite, the main event of the broadcast on TNT featured a bloody no rules match between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage from Charlotte, North Carolina.

During the match, a pizza cutter, chairs, glass, and light tubes were all used as weapons in some pretty visually disturbing moments.

During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW President Tony Khan cleared the match with TNT officials who gave the nod for the match to go ahead on network television. He also noted the match was a one-time kind of deal but could change depending on the numbers drawn for the match.

"Now, TNT…I know Tony Khan talked to TNT ahead of time and basically told them what was going to happen, so they’re okay with it. It’s not an issue where they’re gonna get kicked off the air which would be very bad if they did something this violent without telling them and it was bloody with broken glass and everything."