U.S. Streaming Service Peacock Is Coming to Sky In Europe

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which carried WWE programming is set to come to Europe.

Comcast today announced NBCUniversal and Sky will make Peacock available at no additional cost to nearly 20 million Sky customers in Europe appearing on platforms including Sky Q, NOW, and Sky Ticket throughout the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

A statement read:

"Comcast’s Xfinity has been integral to the success of our go-to-market strategy with Peacock in the U.S., and we see a similar opportunity to expand internationally with Sky,” said Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer, NBCUniversal. “We are excited to bring Peacock to millions of Sky customers and add incredible value to their platforms with a premium catalog of the best entertainment from across NBCUniversal that is included with their subscription. By leveraging Comcast’s Xfinity platforms in the U.S., we were able to test and learn, quickly drive scale, usage, and brand awareness of Peacock. We look forward to doing the same with Sky in Europe."

It remains unclear how this would affect WWE in markets such as the United Kingdom who still receive the traditional WWE Network and weekly episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown on BT Sport.