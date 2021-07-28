Juventud Guerrera To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week To Face Chris Jericho

Juventud Guerrera is heading back to TNT.

In the main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, The No Rules match between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage took place and it was a bloody match.

Cage opened the match with pizza cutter and proceeded to slice Jericho’s bicep with it. If that wasn't enough, Gage brought light tubes into the ring, but Jericho was able to fight back.

Gage then went back to his pizza cutter to slice Jericho's forehead.

The big spot of the match came when Gage brought two chairs into the ring and a pane of glass laid out across both. Gage's plan was to put Jericho through the glass, but Jericho hit him with hurricanrana off the top rope shattering the glass all over the ring and fans at ringside.

In the concluding moments of the match, Jericho sprayed mist to blind Gage before smashing light tubes over his head. Jericho hit the Judas Effect to win the match.

MJF then took to the mic and announced the next stipulation for labor number 3 which has Jericho having to deliver a move off the top rope in order to win. MJF revealed Jericho will face former WCW star and rival Juventud Guerrera!

The match is the third of the "Five Labors" Jericho must successfully complete in order to face MJF in a grudge match.