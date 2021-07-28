Cash Wheeler Suffers A Nasty Arm Injury On AEW Dynamite

During the tag team match between FTR and Proud N’ Powerful, FTR's Cash Wheeler suffered an injury to his arm on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

The injury was sustained when FTR was attempting a Superplex/Splash double team move, with Wheeler attempting the splash Santana broke up the move throwing Wheeler off the top and to the ring mat outside.

The match was ended soon thereafter with FTR's Dax Harwood gaining victory with a Brainbuster.

AEW medics came to ringside to assist Wheeler who was bleeding above his elbow.

It is being reported by those who witnessed the incident that Wheeler caught his arm on the metal plate above the ring post.