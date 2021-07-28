King Haku Makes An Appearance At Tonight’s AEW Fight For Fallen

The towering @Hiku_Leo brought along his father #KingTonga for this match against @LanceHoyt for the #IWGP US Title RIGHT NOW. Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE! pic.twitter.com/ijaAlsOvLg

King Haku was in the corner of his son Hikuleo, and at one point got involved in the match by attacking Archer on the outside.

During the event, Lance Archer defended the IWGP United States championship against the Bullet Club’s Hikuleo. Archer successfully retained his title after delivering his signature Blackout finisher.

What's Planned For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Homecoming

AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be a 'Homecoming' special taking place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The ma[...] Jul 28 - AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be a 'Homecoming' special taking place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The ma[...]

More WWE Employees Reportedly Released

WWE continues to make deeps cuts at its global headquarters in Stamford, CT. Fightful Select is reporting that the company recently released a number of employees from various departments within the [...] Jul 28 - WWE continues to make deeps cuts at its global headquarters in Stamford, CT. Fightful Select is reporting that the company recently released a number of employees from various departments within the [...]

Hiroshi Tanahashi Appears On AEW Dynamite

Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared during AEW Dynamite this week in a pre-taped segment. Tanahashi said that he has never been the IWGP United States Champion and he will be challenging the winner of the mat[...] Jul 28 - Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared during AEW Dynamite this week in a pre-taped segment. Tanahashi said that he has never been the IWGP United States Champion and he will be challenging the winner of the mat[...]

First Episode Of AEW Rampage Set For Chicago’s United Center

Tony Khan made a special announcement on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Khan announced that AEW Rampage on August 20 will take place at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Fans in the building began c[...] Jul 28 - Tony Khan made a special announcement on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Khan announced that AEW Rampage on August 20 will take place at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Fans in the building began c[...]

Eric Bischoff Says He 'Failed' To Adapt In His Role As WWE Executive Director

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his time working for WWE in his short-lived executive role, and how he failed to adapt to the company's way of working. Here i[...] Jul 28 - During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his time working for WWE in his short-lived executive role, and how he failed to adapt to the company's way of working. Here i[...]

Recent Photo Of Bray Wyatt Surfaces In Great Shape

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE TV since the RAW following WrestleMania 37. His defeat at the hands of Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 is his only match of 2021 so far and many have been concerned [...] Jul 28 - Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE TV since the RAW following WrestleMania 37. His defeat at the hands of Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 is his only match of 2021 so far and many have been concerned [...]

WWE Issues Statement On The Death Of ZZ Top's Dusty Hill

Today is was announced on ZZ Top's Facebook page the news that Dusty Hill has passed away in his sleep. The post read: "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed awa[...] Jul 28 - Today is was announced on ZZ Top's Facebook page the news that Dusty Hill has passed away in his sleep. The post read: "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed awa[...]

Malakai Black Reveals How AEW’s Creative Process Differs From WWE

Malakai Black was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective podcast during which he talked about how the AEW creative process is different from WWE. “From what I see, the open lines of [...] Jul 28 - Malakai Black was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective podcast during which he talked about how the AEW creative process is different from WWE. “From what I see, the open lines of [...]

Mark Henry Comments On CM Punk and Daniel Bryan To AEW Rumors

During an interview with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com, AEW star Mark Henry commented on the reports that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are heading to AEW. "I think it’s amazing if it happens. As a[...] Jul 28 - During an interview with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com, AEW star Mark Henry commented on the reports that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are heading to AEW. "I think it’s amazing if it happens. As a[...]

Pre-Taped Edition Of WWE NXT Episode On SyFy Takes A Viewership Dip

The viewership is in for the most recent episode of NXT airing on SyFy. Pro Wrestling Torch is reporting the 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 520,000 viewers. This is way down from the 709,000 vie[...] Jul 28 - The viewership is in for the most recent episode of NXT airing on SyFy. Pro Wrestling Torch is reporting the 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 520,000 viewers. This is way down from the 709,000 vie[...]

Carmella Comments On Wardrobe Malfunction During WWE Supershow

During a WWE Supershow event in Louisville, Kentucky last Sunday Bianca Belair defended her SmackDown Women’s title against Carmella. During that match, Carmella had to deal with an unfortunate[...] Jul 28 - During a WWE Supershow event in Louisville, Kentucky last Sunday Bianca Belair defended her SmackDown Women’s title against Carmella. During that match, Carmella had to deal with an unfortunate[...]

Nevada Brings Back Mask Mandate Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam In Las Vegas

WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to take place on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium. Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Nevada is re-imposing a mask mandate for publ[...] Jul 28 - WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to take place on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium. Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Nevada is re-imposing a mask mandate for publ[...]

John Cena Started Training For Wrestling As A Hobby

John Cena was recently interviewed by People during which he talked about getting into wrestling and how it stared out as a hobby. On why he started working out: “My passion for strength[...] Jul 28 - John Cena was recently interviewed by People during which he talked about getting into wrestling and how it stared out as a hobby. On why he started working out: “My passion for strength[...]

'I Have No Comment' - Tony Khan On Daniel Bryan and CM Punk Joining AEW

During a recent interview with NYPost.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented the rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining the company. He said: “I have no comment on those, but those a[...] Jul 28 - During a recent interview with NYPost.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented the rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining the company. He said: “I have no comment on those, but those a[...]

When WWE Plans To Hold Queen Of The Ring Tournament Finals

We recently reported WWE has plans to hold a Queen of the Ring tournament this year. It was also recently revealed the tournament would begin the October 8 episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX an[...] Jul 28 - We recently reported WWE has plans to hold a Queen of the Ring tournament this year. It was also recently revealed the tournament would begin the October 8 episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX an[...]

AEW Allegedly Concerned About COVID-19's Effect On Upcoming Chicago and New York Shows

All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to run two TV episodes and their All Out event in Chicago in September, with AEW Grand Slam taking place in New York. However, it is being reported by Bodyslam.net th[...] Jul 28 - All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to run two TV episodes and their All Out event in Chicago in September, with AEW Grand Slam taking place in New York. However, it is being reported by Bodyslam.net th[...]

Jeff Jarrett Files For "Slapnutz" Trademark

Jeff Jarrett has apparently filed to trademark "Slapnutz" (with a Z) for merchandising purposes as of July 23rd. Jarrett lists 2001 as the first use of the infamous catchphrase he sported in WCW. It[...] Jul 28 - Jeff Jarrett has apparently filed to trademark "Slapnutz" (with a Z) for merchandising purposes as of July 23rd. Jarrett lists 2001 as the first use of the infamous catchphrase he sported in WCW. It[...]

NJPW Adds Okada/Cobb Rematch to Grand Slam Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has updated their card for NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam two-night event, including a rematch between Kazuchika Okada and Jeff Cobb. September 4: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb K[...] Jul 28 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has updated their card for NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam two-night event, including a rematch between Kazuchika Okada and Jeff Cobb. September 4: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb K[...]

Mojo Rawley Reveals Details About Rob Gronkowski's WWE Run

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley spoke with Wrestling Inc. recently about Rob Gronkowski and their program they worked together. “Rob doesn’t really get nervous ever. It’s somethi[...] Jul 28 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley spoke with Wrestling Inc. recently about Rob Gronkowski and their program they worked together. “Rob doesn’t really get nervous ever. It’s somethi[...]

EC3 vs. Brian Johnson Confirmed For ROH Glory By Honor

Ring of Honor's night 1 of Glory By Honor just added an EC3 booking to their card for August 20th. Coming off his victory against Flip Gordon at ROH Best in the World, Ethan Carter III is now looking[...] Jul 28 - Ring of Honor's night 1 of Glory By Honor just added an EC3 booking to their card for August 20th. Coming off his victory against Flip Gordon at ROH Best in the World, Ethan Carter III is now looking[...]

Titus O'Neil's Bullard Academy Added to Sligh Middle Magnet School

The Hillsborough County School Board has voted to add Titus O'Neil's Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy to Sligh Middle Magnet School. This is in honor of O'Neil's work with the public school system. There [...] Jul 28 - The Hillsborough County School Board has voted to add Titus O'Neil's Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy to Sligh Middle Magnet School. This is in honor of O'Neil's work with the public school system. There [...]

Batista Starring In Disney+ Ad Campaign

Dave Bautista is the new star of Disney+'s latest marketing campaign, where he plays a gray haired old man named The Streamer. The ad is for a bundle where you can get Disney+, ESPN and Hulu all toge[...] Jul 28 - Dave Bautista is the new star of Disney+'s latest marketing campaign, where he plays a gray haired old man named The Streamer. The ad is for a bundle where you can get Disney+, ESPN and Hulu all toge[...]

Ridge Holland Returns to NXT

Ridge Holland made his return to WWE NXT this week, attacking Timothy Thatcher during the opening tag match. After the match, Holland, Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan beat down Thatcher and Tommaso Ciam[...] Jul 28 - Ridge Holland made his return to WWE NXT this week, attacking Timothy Thatcher during the opening tag match. After the match, Holland, Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan beat down Thatcher and Tommaso Ciam[...]