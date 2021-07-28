First Episode Of AEW Rampage Set For Chicago’s United Center

Tony Khan made a special announcement on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Khan announced that AEW Rampage on August 20 will take place at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Fans in the building began chanting CM Punk’s name.

Darby Allin then cut a promo and said that he will be in Chicago on August 20, and he’s been around a lot of men that have laid claim to be the greatest but there’s only one place to prove that "even if you think you’re the best in the world."

This seemingly confirms the recent CM Punk signing with AEW rumors.