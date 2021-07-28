Recent Photo Of Bray Wyatt Surfaces In Great Shape

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE TV since the RAW following WrestleMania 37. His defeat at the hands of Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 is his only match of 2021 so far and many have been concerned by his absence.

A fan recently posted an image of Wyatt on Twitter where he is seen looking much slimmer and in much better shape.

It was also recently reported there is currently no date for his return to the company, and whatever he dealing with isn't a creative issue but is believed personal.

We hope to see Wyatt back on screens soon!

