WWE Issues Statement On The Death Of ZZ Top's Dusty Hill
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2021
Today is was announced on ZZ Top's Facebook page the news that Dusty Hill has passed away in his sleep. The post read:
"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C.”
You will be missed greatly, amigo. "
WWE issued the following statement on the death of ZZ Top who have attended and hosted WWE events:
WWE is saddened to learn that Dusty Hill of ZZ Top passed away at the age of 72.
The Dallas native left an indelible mark on the music industry as the bassist for The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted ZZ Top. Hill and his bandmate Billy Gibbons were fans of WWE, and the iconic, bearded duo hosted the July 20, 2009, episode of Monday Night Raw from Raleigh, North Carolina. The unmistakable bandmates were often found ringside at other WWE events, including Unforgiven 2005.
With classic hits such as “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and more, ZZ Top left a legendary legacy across 15 studio albums with over 50 million records sold worldwide.
WWE extends its condolences to Hill’s family, friends and fans.
