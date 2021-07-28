Mark Henry Comments On CM Punk and Daniel Bryan To AEW Rumors

During an interview with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com, AEW star Mark Henry commented on the reports that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are heading to AEW.

"I think it’s amazing if it happens. As a fan, I want to see it. But I don’t want to know. Don’t tell me. Let me find out like the fans, so I can react just like the fans. I’m not the gossipy type. I won’t walk around the locker room trying to get gossip. I don’t want that, but I do think either gentleman or both gentlemen would be groundbreakers. They would be able to do something in AEW like when Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart went to WCW from WWE. It would be a positive step. It’s not like we have to have that in AEW, but they would be welcomed additions."