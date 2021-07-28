Pre-Taped Edition Of WWE NXT Episode On SyFy Takes A Viewership Dip

The viewership is in for the most recent episode of NXT airing on SyFy.

Pro Wrestling Torch is reporting the 2-hour broadcast drew an average of 520,000 viewers. This is way down from the 709,000 viewers who tuned in for the July 20 episode on USA Network.

In terms of the 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.12 rating, also down from last week’s 0.20 figure.

This week's episode was pre-taped and aired on SyFy due to the coverage of the Olympic Games on USA Network.