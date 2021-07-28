Nevada Brings Back Mask Mandate Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam In Las Vegas
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to take place on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.
Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Nevada is re-imposing a mask mandate for public indoor settings in places where COVID-19 is surging including Clark County which is where Allegiant Stadium is located.
Health officials reported 1,124 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, more than any day since February 8.
