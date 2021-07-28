Nevada Brings Back Mask Mandate Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam In Las Vegas

WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to take place on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Nevada is re-imposing a mask mandate for public indoor settings in places where COVID-19 is surging including Clark County which is where Allegiant Stadium is located.

Health officials reported 1,124 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, more than any day since February 8.

It’s unclear at this stage how it will impact SummerSlam but fans might be required to wear masks for the duration of the event.

