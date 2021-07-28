AEW Allegedly Concerned About COVID-19's Effect On Upcoming Chicago and New York Shows

The report states that plans are still in motion, but there's constant attention being paid to the situation as it develops.

The mandates on mask wearing and virus testing are currently changing due to the variant, which is leading many within AEW to wonder if they'll be able to run these shows in these major markets.

However, it is being reported by Bodyslam.net that due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, there is a worry within AEW that their plans will be shelved.

All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to run two TV episodes and their All Out event in Chicago in September, with AEW Grand Slam taking place in New York.

