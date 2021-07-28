Jeff Jarrett Files For "Slapnutz" Trademark

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20010000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20010000

It's also worth noting that Freedom Pro Wrestling filed to trademark "Slapnuts" (with an S) on July 16th.

Jarrett lists 2001 as the first use of the infamous catchphrase he sported in WCW.

Jeff Jarrett has apparently filed to trademark "Slapnutz" (with a Z) for merchandising purposes as of July 23rd.

Jeff Jarrett has apparently filed to trademark "Slapnutz" (with a Z) for merchandising purposes as of July 23rd. Jarrett lists 2001 as the first use of the infamous catchphrase he sported in WCW. It[...] Jul 28 - Jeff Jarrett has apparently filed to trademark "Slapnutz" (with a Z) for merchandising purposes as of July 23rd. Jarrett lists 2001 as the first use of the infamous catchphrase he sported in WCW. It[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling has updated their card for NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam two-night event, including a rematch between Kazuchika Okada and Jeff Cobb. September 4: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb K[...] Jul 28 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has updated their card for NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam two-night event, including a rematch between Kazuchika Okada and Jeff Cobb. September 4: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb K[...]

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley spoke with Wrestling Inc. recently about Rob Gronkowski and their program they worked together. “Rob doesn’t really get nervous ever. It’s somethi[...] Jul 28 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley spoke with Wrestling Inc. recently about Rob Gronkowski and their program they worked together. “Rob doesn’t really get nervous ever. It’s somethi[...]

Ring of Honor's night 1 of Glory By Honor just added an EC3 booking to their card for August 20th. Coming off his victory against Flip Gordon at ROH Best in the World, Ethan Carter III is now looking[...] Jul 28 - Ring of Honor's night 1 of Glory By Honor just added an EC3 booking to their card for August 20th. Coming off his victory against Flip Gordon at ROH Best in the World, Ethan Carter III is now looking[...]

The Hillsborough County School Board has voted to add Titus O'Neil's Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy to Sligh Middle Magnet School. This is in honor of O'Neil's work with the public school system. There [...] Jul 28 - The Hillsborough County School Board has voted to add Titus O'Neil's Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy to Sligh Middle Magnet School. This is in honor of O'Neil's work with the public school system. There [...]

Dave Bautista is the new star of Disney+'s latest marketing campaign, where he plays a gray haired old man named The Streamer. The ad is for a bundle where you can get Disney+, ESPN and Hulu all toge[...] Jul 28 - Dave Bautista is the new star of Disney+'s latest marketing campaign, where he plays a gray haired old man named The Streamer. The ad is for a bundle where you can get Disney+, ESPN and Hulu all toge[...]

Ridge Holland made his return to WWE NXT this week, attacking Timothy Thatcher during the opening tag match. After the match, Holland, Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan beat down Thatcher and Tommaso Ciam[...] Jul 28 - Ridge Holland made his return to WWE NXT this week, attacking Timothy Thatcher during the opening tag match. After the match, Holland, Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan beat down Thatcher and Tommaso Ciam[...]

During a press event for The Suicide Squad movie, John Cena spoke with E! about how he hopes to see The Rock return to WWE at some point in the future. “Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own un[...] Jul 27 - During a press event for The Suicide Squad movie, John Cena spoke with E! about how he hopes to see The Rock return to WWE at some point in the future. “Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own un[...]

Wrestling Revolver has announced that Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards will be reuniting their tag-team of The American Wolves for the first time since 2017. They will return for the Tales from the R[...] Jul 27 - Wrestling Revolver has announced that Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards will be reuniting their tag-team of The American Wolves for the first time since 2017. They will return for the Tales from the R[...]

During tonight's NXT, Samoa Joe called out William Regal and stating he knows Regal wants to fire Karrion Kross for his actions on last week's show. Joe resigned as a member of NXT management, and ha[...] Jul 27 - During tonight's NXT, Samoa Joe called out William Regal and stating he knows Regal wants to fire Karrion Kross for his actions on last week's show. Joe resigned as a member of NXT management, and ha[...]

During tonight's NXT, Dakota Kai cut a promo calling out anyone to come face Raquel Gonzalez. This came after a year of them being tag partners, winning the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic[...] Jul 27 - During tonight's NXT, Dakota Kai cut a promo calling out anyone to come face Raquel Gonzalez. This came after a year of them being tag partners, winning the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic[...]

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this past Monday's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew an average of 1.814 million viewers, which is down from the 1.923 million viewers[...] Jul 27 - According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this past Monday's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew an average of 1.814 million viewers, which is down from the 1.923 million viewers[...]

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Brian Myers is the latest addition to the upcoming Homecoming King & Queen Tournament this Saturday. Myers partner in this intergender tournament has yet to be[...] Jul 27 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Brian Myers is the latest addition to the upcoming Homecoming King & Queen Tournament this Saturday. Myers partner in this intergender tournament has yet to be[...]

During an interview with The Sportster, NXT star Bronson Reed was asked about the possibility of him aligning with Roman Reigns and The Usos on the WWE's main roster. “I think a lot of people[...] Jul 27 - During an interview with The Sportster, NXT star Bronson Reed was asked about the possibility of him aligning with Roman Reigns and The Usos on the WWE's main roster. “I think a lot of people[...]

During an interview with Lauren Yaffe, Konnan spoke about his time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling), and reflects on what it was like during those days. “I can also say my time at Impact wasn&rs[...] Jul 27 - During an interview with Lauren Yaffe, Konnan spoke about his time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling), and reflects on what it was like during those days. “I can also say my time at Impact wasn&rs[...]

Legendary Lucha Libre star Super Porky, real name Jose Alvarado Nieves, has passed away at the age of 58. Nieves started his career in 1977 wrestling as Brazo de Plata (which is Spanish for “Si[...] Jul 27 - Legendary Lucha Libre star Super Porky, real name Jose Alvarado Nieves, has passed away at the age of 58. Nieves started his career in 1977 wrestling as Brazo de Plata (which is Spanish for “Si[...]

During an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearances in All Elite Wrestling. “This is my fourth appearance. It’s varied. Each one was a little bit different[...] Jul 27 - During an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearances in All Elite Wrestling. “This is my fourth appearance. It’s varied. Each one was a little bit different[...]

After his now-infamous squash against Jeff Hardy in his WWE main roster debut, Karrion Kross is still doing quite well in WWE NXT. But what's interesting is, according to Fightful Select, there was su[...] Jul 27 - After his now-infamous squash against Jeff Hardy in his WWE main roster debut, Karrion Kross is still doing quite well in WWE NXT. But what's interesting is, according to Fightful Select, there was su[...]

On this week's episode of RAW we saw Jinder Mahal threaten to sue Drew McIntyre for assaulting Shanky with a steel chair on last week’s show. Mahal then introduced his personal [...] Jul 27 - On this week's episode of RAW we saw Jinder Mahal threaten to sue Drew McIntyre for assaulting Shanky with a steel chair on last week’s show. Mahal then introduced his personal [...]

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on Syfy network at 8pm ET due to coverage of The Olympics airin on USA Network. WWE taped the episode last week from the Capital Wrestling Center at the WWE P[...] Jul 27 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on Syfy network at 8pm ET due to coverage of The Olympics airin on USA Network. WWE taped the episode last week from the Capital Wrestling Center at the WWE P[...]

Scarlett seems to be teasing fans after she had posted a message on social media. She told readers that "patience is a virtue". Kross is currently feuding with Samoa Joe on WWE NXT, and it is p[...] Jul 27 - Scarlett seems to be teasing fans after she had posted a message on social media. She told readers that "patience is a virtue". Kross is currently feuding with Samoa Joe on WWE NXT, and it is p[...]

The dark main event after RAW last night was Cena and Riddle teaming up to take on T-Bar and Mace in a tag team match. They defeated T-Bar and Mace to send the crowd home happy in a match that went o[...] Jul 27 - The dark main event after RAW last night was Cena and Riddle teaming up to take on T-Bar and Mace in a tag team match. They defeated T-Bar and Mace to send the crowd home happy in a match that went o[...]

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. by pinfall. #NikkiASH @NikkiCrossWWE is looking to prove herself as #WWER[...] Jul 26 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. by pinfall. #NikkiASH @NikkiCrossWWE is looking to prove herself as #WWER[...]

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald Thomas successfully retained his title against former champion R-Truth. What an entrance for #247Champion @ReginaldWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitt[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald Thomas successfully retained his title against former champion R-Truth. What an entrance for #247Champion @ReginaldWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitt[...]