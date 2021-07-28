Mojo Rawley Reveals Details About Rob Gronkowski's WWE Run

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley spoke with Wrestling Inc. recently about Rob Gronkowski and their program they worked together.

“Rob doesn’t really get nervous ever. It’s something I really admire about the guy. It’s one of the things I learned the most from him. He rarely gets nervous or stressed out. He really doesn’t have bad days. Of course, there are some things that annoy him, but he is always in a good mood and positive. You think of it on the football field if he drops a pass or has a bad day for him, it glances off his back. It’s fine. It doesn’t get in his head, and he stays mentally strong. That’s why he has had the career that he has had.”

What were his biggest concerns with Gronkowski coming to WWE?

“If anything I was worried about me and him goofing around too much. That people might not take him seriously or the locker room might not like it, but that wasn’t the case.”

As far as WWE's plans for them were concerned?

“We were setting up some PPV matches. The initial plan was for me and him to do a tag team match at SummerSlam in Boston. We were excited about that because it would lead to something 10 times more exciting than that. Pretty much the world shut down and Brady signed with the Bucs, so it was an alley-oop for him to go back to football after he was feeling 100 percent. He had about 10 million on the table last season, so he turned that down initially. But once you are 100 percent and have this exciting opportunity he couldn’t pass it twice. It was cool. We got to have a little bit of fun. It was probably as limited as it could have been given the constraints and circumstances that presented itself.”

He also spoke about a possible return.