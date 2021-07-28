EC3 vs. Brian Johnson Confirmed For ROH Glory By Honor

Ring of Honor's night 1 of Glory By Honor just added an EC3 booking to their card for August 20th.

Coming off his victory against Flip Gordon at ROH Best in the World, Ethan Carter III is now looking towards his upcoming match against Brian Johnson.

From ROH:

EC3 and “The Mecca” Brian Johnson are both intense athletes and gifted talkers. But that’s where the similarities end. EC3 came to ROH to find out if honor is real, and he has competed honorably. Johnson, conversely, is obnoxious and willing to achieve victory by any means necessary. They’ll face each other for the first time at Glory By Honor Night 1 on Aug. 20 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. EC3 is coming off an impressive win over Flip Gordon at Best in the World. By defeating Gordon -- who challenges ROH World Champion Bandido on the same night EC3 and Johnson square off -- EC3 inserted himself into the world title picture, and he’s looking to keep his momentum going. A win over EC3 would be the biggest of Johnson’s career, and it couldn’t happen at a better venue for the Philadelphia native. EC3 has the size and strength advantage, but Johnson has more than held his own against powerhouses. He knocked off Sledge in the Survival of the Fittest tournament and accomplished the rare feat of kicking out of PCO’s moonsault.

The updated card is as follows: