" @WWEKarrionKross , you're too much of a gutless coward to be in the building... So, Mr. @RealKingRegal , will you join me in the ring now." - @SamoaJoe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cFNKsm0Q2P

Regal agreed to schedule a match between Kross and Joe at NXT Takeover 36 on September 22nd.

Joe resigned as a member of NXT management, and has been officially reinstated as a member of the roster.

During tonight's NXT, Samoa Joe called out William Regal and stating he knows Regal wants to fire Karrion Kross for his actions on last week's show.

» More News From This Feed

John Cena Wants The Rock Back in WWE

During a press event for The Suicide Squad movie, John Cena spoke with E! about how he hopes to see The Rock return to WWE at some point in the future. “Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own un[...] Jul 27 - During a press event for The Suicide Squad movie, John Cena spoke with E! about how he hopes to see The Rock return to WWE at some point in the future. “Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own un[...]

The American Wolves Will Return at Tales From The Ring 3

Wrestling Revolver has announced that Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards will be reuniting their tag-team of The American Wolves for the first time since 2017. They will return for the Tales from the R[...] Jul 27 - Wrestling Revolver has announced that Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards will be reuniting their tag-team of The American Wolves for the first time since 2017. They will return for the Tales from the R[...]

Samoa Joe Steps Down From NXT Management, Confirmed For Match at Takeover 36

During tonight's NXT, Samoa Joe called out William Regal and stating he knows Regal wants to fire Karrion Kross for his actions on last week's show. Joe resigned as a member of NXT management, and ha[...] Jul 27 - During tonight's NXT, Samoa Joe called out William Regal and stating he knows Regal wants to fire Karrion Kross for his actions on last week's show. Joe resigned as a member of NXT management, and ha[...]

Dakota Kai Attacks Raquel Gonzalez on NXT

During tonight's NXT, Dakota Kai cut a promo calling out anyone to come face Raquel Gonzalez. This came after a year of them being tag partners, winning the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic[...] Jul 27 - During tonight's NXT, Dakota Kai cut a promo calling out anyone to come face Raquel Gonzalez. This came after a year of them being tag partners, winning the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic[...]

7/26 Monday Night RAW Ratings Down From Last Week

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this past Monday's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew an average of 1.814 million viewers, which is down from the 1.923 million viewers[...] Jul 27 - According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this past Monday's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew an average of 1.814 million viewers, which is down from the 1.923 million viewers[...]

Brian Myers and Mystery Partner Confirmed For IMPACT Homecoming King and Queen Tournament

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Brian Myers is the latest addition to the upcoming Homecoming King & Queen Tournament this Saturday. Myers partner in this intergender tournament has yet to be[...] Jul 27 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Brian Myers is the latest addition to the upcoming Homecoming King & Queen Tournament this Saturday. Myers partner in this intergender tournament has yet to be[...]

Bronson Reed Talks Possibility Of Aligning With Roman Reigns / The Usos On Main Roster

During an interview with The Sportster, NXT star Bronson Reed was asked about the possibility of him aligning with Roman Reigns and The Usos on the WWE's main roster. “I think a lot of people[...] Jul 27 - During an interview with The Sportster, NXT star Bronson Reed was asked about the possibility of him aligning with Roman Reigns and The Usos on the WWE's main roster. “I think a lot of people[...]

Konnan Reveals Time Orlando Police Department Were Called On Him After LAX Promo

During an interview with Lauren Yaffe, Konnan spoke about his time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling), and reflects on what it was like during those days. “I can also say my time at Impact wasn&rs[...] Jul 27 - During an interview with Lauren Yaffe, Konnan spoke about his time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling), and reflects on what it was like during those days. “I can also say my time at Impact wasn&rs[...]

Lucha Libre Legend / WWE Juniors Division Alumni "Super Porky" Passes Away

Legendary Lucha Libre star Super Porky, real name Jose Alvarado Nieves, has passed away at the age of 58. Nieves started his career in 1977 wrestling as Brazo de Plata (which is Spanish for “Si[...] Jul 27 - Legendary Lucha Libre star Super Porky, real name Jose Alvarado Nieves, has passed away at the age of 58. Nieves started his career in 1977 wrestling as Brazo de Plata (which is Spanish for “Si[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses His AEW Appearances--- Who Contacted Him?

During an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearances in All Elite Wrestling. “This is my fourth appearance. It’s varied. Each one was a little bit different[...] Jul 27 - During an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearances in All Elite Wrestling. “This is my fourth appearance. It’s varied. Each one was a little bit different[...]

Karrion Kross Was Supposed To Lose To Jeff Hardy Again Last Week

After his now-infamous squash against Jeff Hardy in his WWE main roster debut, Karrion Kross is still doing quite well in WWE NXT. But what's interesting is, according to Fightful Select, there was su[...] Jul 27 - After his now-infamous squash against Jeff Hardy in his WWE main roster debut, Karrion Kross is still doing quite well in WWE NXT. But what's interesting is, according to Fightful Select, there was su[...]

Who Played Jinder Mahal's Attorney Revealed

On this week's episode of RAW we saw Jinder Mahal threaten to sue Drew McIntyre for assaulting Shanky with a steel chair on last week’s show. Mahal then introduced his personal [...] Jul 27 - On this week's episode of RAW we saw Jinder Mahal threaten to sue Drew McIntyre for assaulting Shanky with a steel chair on last week’s show. Mahal then introduced his personal [...]

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on Syfy network at 8pm ET due to coverage of The Olympics airin on USA Network. WWE taped the episode last week from the Capital Wrestling Center at the WWE P[...] Jul 27 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on Syfy network at 8pm ET due to coverage of The Olympics airin on USA Network. WWE taped the episode last week from the Capital Wrestling Center at the WWE P[...]

Scarlett Teases Possible RAW Debut

Scarlett seems to be teasing fans after she had posted a message on social media. She told readers that "patience is a virtue". Kross is currently feuding with Samoa Joe on WWE NXT, and it is p[...] Jul 27 - Scarlett seems to be teasing fans after she had posted a message on social media. She told readers that "patience is a virtue". Kross is currently feuding with Samoa Joe on WWE NXT, and it is p[...]

John Cena Teamed Up With Riddle In A Dark Match On RAW

The dark main event after RAW last night was Cena and Riddle teaming up to take on T-Bar and Mace in a tag team match. They defeated T-Bar and Mace to send the crowd home happy in a match that went o[...] Jul 27 - The dark main event after RAW last night was Cena and Riddle teaming up to take on T-Bar and Mace in a tag team match. They defeated T-Bar and Mace to send the crowd home happy in a match that went o[...]

Charlotte Flair Defeats Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in Non-Title Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. by pinfall. #NikkiASH @NikkiCrossWWE is looking to prove herself as #WWER[...] Jul 26 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. by pinfall. #NikkiASH @NikkiCrossWWE is looking to prove herself as #WWER[...]

Reginald Thomas Retains WWE 24/7 Championship Against R-Truth on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald Thomas successfully retained his title against former champion R-Truth. What an entrance for #247Champion @ReginaldWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitt[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald Thomas successfully retained his title against former champion R-Truth. What an entrance for #247Champion @ReginaldWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitt[...]

John Morrison Defeats Matt Riddle on Raw, Riddle Gets a Styles Clash After the Match

John Morrison picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle on tonight's Raw. After the match was over, A.J. Styles delivered a Styles Clash to Riddle. What's @AJStyle[...] Jul 26 - John Morrison picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle on tonight's Raw. After the match was over, A.J. Styles delivered a Styles Clash to Riddle. What's @AJStyle[...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander on Raw

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took on his former Hurt Business teammates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match on tonight's Raw. In yet another frightening display of[...] Jul 26 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took on his former Hurt Business teammates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match on tonight's Raw. In yet another frightening display of[...]

Mustafa Ali & Mansoor Defeat Mace & T-Bar on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor defeated Ali's former RETRIBUTION stablemates Mace and T-Bar after Mansoor rolled up Mace for the win. Not a bad first outing f[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor defeated Ali's former RETRIBUTION stablemates Mace and T-Bar after Mansoor rolled up Mace for the win. Not a bad first outing f[...]

NXT Champion Karrion Kross Defeats Keith Lee by Submission on Monday Night Raw

NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former NXT Champion Keith Lee via the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked Choke submission. #WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKr[...] Jul 26 - NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former NXT Champion Keith Lee via the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked Choke submission. #WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKr[...]

Tamina Snuka & Natalya Neidhart Defeat Eva Marie & Piper "Doudrop" Niven on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Tamina Snuka and Natalya Neidhart defeated Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven in a Tag Team Match after Lilly the Evi[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Tamina Snuka and Natalya Neidhart defeated Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven in a Tag Team Match after Lilly the Evi[...]

Drew McIntyre vs. Veer Ends in a Disqualification on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre squared off against one of Jinder Mahal's henchmen, Veer. The match ended in a disqualification after Mahal handed a steel chair to [...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre squared off against one of Jinder Mahal's henchmen, Veer. The match ended in a disqualification after Mahal handed a steel chair to [...]

A.J. Styles & Omos Retain Raw Tag Team Titles Against Viking Raiders on Raw

The team of A.J. Styles and Omos enjoyed another successful Tag Team Championship defense on tonight's episode of Raw, as they defeated former champions The Viking Raiders in a competitive tag te[...] Jul 26 - The team of A.J. Styles and Omos enjoyed another successful Tag Team Championship defense on tonight's episode of Raw, as they defeated former champions The Viking Raiders in a competitive tag te[...]