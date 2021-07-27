Dakota Kai Attacks Raquel Gonzalez on NXT

During tonight's NXT, Dakota Kai cut a promo calling out anyone to come face Raquel Gonzalez. This came after a year of them being tag partners, winning the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and becoming the first ever NXT women’s tag team champions.

That all came to an end, however, when Kai attacked Gonzalez from behind.

It's likely that we'll see the two face off at NXT Takoever 36, which is now under a month away.