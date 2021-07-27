7/26 Monday Night RAW Ratings Down From Last Week

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this past Monday's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew an average of 1.814 million viewers, which is down from the 1.923 million viewers last week.

It's worth noting that RAW went up against the Tokyo Olympics on NBC, which in itself averaged 13 million viewers (according to SpoilerTV).

The week prior, which saw WWE's return to performing in front of crowds, got RAW's highest viewership since April 12th, averaging 2.026 million viewers.