The updated list of teams confirmed for the tournament are as follows:

Myers partner in this intergender tournament has yet to be announced.

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Brian Myers is the latest addition to the upcoming Homecoming King & Queen Tournament this Saturday.

7/26 Monday Night RAW Ratings Down From Last Week

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this past Monday's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew an average of 1.814 million vie[...] Jul 27 - According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this past Monday's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew an average of 1.814 million vie[...]

Brian Myers and Mystery Partner Confirmed For IMPACT Homecoming King and Queen Tournament

Bronson Reed Talks Possibility Of Aligning With Roman Reigns / The Usos On Main Roster

During an interview with The Sportster, NXT star Bronson Reed was asked about the possibility of him aligning with Roman Reigns and The Usos on the WW[...] Jul 27 - During an interview with The Sportster, NXT star Bronson Reed was asked about the possibility of him aligning with Roman Reigns and The Usos on the WW[...]

Konnan Reveals Time Orlando Police Department Were Called On Him After LAX Promo

During an interview with Lauren Yaffe, Konnan spoke about his time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling), and reflects on what it was like during those days. [...] Jul 27 - During an interview with Lauren Yaffe, Konnan spoke about his time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling), and reflects on what it was like during those days. [...]

Lucha Libre Legend / WWE Juniors Division Alumni "Super Porky" Passes Away

Legendary Lucha Libre star Super Porky, real name Jose Alvarado Nieves, has passed away at the age of 58. Nieves started his career in 1977 wrestling[...] Jul 27 - Legendary Lucha Libre star Super Porky, real name Jose Alvarado Nieves, has passed away at the age of 58. Nieves started his career in 1977 wrestling[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses His AEW Appearances--- Who Contacted Him?

During an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearances in All Elite Wrestling. “This is my fourth appearance. It&r[...] Jul 27 - During an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearances in All Elite Wrestling. “This is my fourth appearance. It&r[...]

Karrion Kross Was Supposed To Lose To Jeff Hardy Again Last Week

After his now-infamous squash against Jeff Hardy in his WWE main roster debut, Karrion Kross is still doing quite well in WWE NXT. But what's interest[...] Jul 27 - After his now-infamous squash against Jeff Hardy in his WWE main roster debut, Karrion Kross is still doing quite well in WWE NXT. But what's interest[...]

Who Played Jinder Mahal's Attorney Revealed

On this week's episode of RAW we saw Jinder Mahal threaten to sue Drew McIntyre for assaulting Shanky with a steel chair on last week’[...] Jul 27 - On this week's episode of RAW we saw Jinder Mahal threaten to sue Drew McIntyre for assaulting Shanky with a steel chair on last week’[...]

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on Syfy network at 8pm ET due to coverage of The Olympics airin on USA Network. WWE taped the episode last w[...] Jul 27 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on Syfy network at 8pm ET due to coverage of The Olympics airin on USA Network. WWE taped the episode last w[...]

Scarlett Teases Possible RAW Debut

Scarlett seems to be teasing fans after she had posted a message on social media. She told readers that "patience is a virtue". Kross is curren[...] Jul 27 - Scarlett seems to be teasing fans after she had posted a message on social media. She told readers that "patience is a virtue". Kross is curren[...]

John Cena Teamed Up With Riddle In A Dark Match On RAW

The dark main event after RAW last night was Cena and Riddle teaming up to take on T-Bar and Mace in a tag team match. They defeated T-Bar and Mace t[...] Jul 27 - The dark main event after RAW last night was Cena and Riddle teaming up to take on T-Bar and Mace in a tag team match. They defeated T-Bar and Mace t[...]

Charlotte Flair Defeats Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in Non-Title Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. by pinfall. #NikkiASH @[...] Jul 26 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. by pinfall. #NikkiASH @[...]

Reginald Thomas Retains WWE 24/7 Championship Against R-Truth on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald Thomas successfully retained his title against former champion R-Truth. What an entran[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald Thomas successfully retained his title against former champion R-Truth. What an entran[...]

John Morrison Defeats Matt Riddle on Raw, Riddle Gets a Styles Clash After the Match

John Morrison picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle on tonight's Raw. After the match was over, A.J. Styles deli[...] Jul 26 - John Morrison picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle on tonight's Raw. After the match was over, A.J. Styles deli[...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander on Raw

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took on his former Hurt Business teammates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match on tonight'[...] Jul 26 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took on his former Hurt Business teammates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match on tonight'[...]

Mustafa Ali & Mansoor Defeat Mace & T-Bar on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor defeated Ali's former RETRIBUTION stablemates Mace and T-Bar after Mansoor rolle[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor defeated Ali's former RETRIBUTION stablemates Mace and T-Bar after Mansoor rolle[...]

NXT Champion Karrion Kross Defeats Keith Lee by Submission on Monday Night Raw

NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former NXT Champion Keith Lee via the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked C[...] Jul 26 - NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former NXT Champion Keith Lee via the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked C[...]

Tamina Snuka & Natalya Neidhart Defeat Eva Marie & Piper "Doudrop" Niven on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Tamina Snuka and Natalya Neidhart defeated Eva Marie and Piper "Doud[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Tamina Snuka and Natalya Neidhart defeated Eva Marie and Piper "Doud[...]

Drew McIntyre vs. Veer Ends in a Disqualification on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre squared off against one of Jinder Mahal's henchmen, Veer. The match ended in a dis[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre squared off against one of Jinder Mahal's henchmen, Veer. The match ended in a dis[...]

A.J. Styles & Omos Retain Raw Tag Team Titles Against Viking Raiders on Raw

The team of A.J. Styles and Omos enjoyed another successful Tag Team Championship defense on tonight's episode of Raw, as they defeated former ch[...] Jul 26 - The team of A.J. Styles and Omos enjoyed another successful Tag Team Championship defense on tonight's episode of Raw, as they defeated former ch[...]

Damian Priest Defeats WWE U.S. Champion Sheamus on Raw in Non-Title Match

On tonight's episode of Raw, Damian Priest picked up a clean victory over WWE United States Champion Sheamus, seemingly placing himself as the ne[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Damian Priest picked up a clean victory over WWE United States Champion Sheamus, seemingly placing himself as the ne[...]

Raw Women's Championship Triple Threat Match Announced for SummerSlam

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that new Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. will be defending he[...] Jul 26 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that new Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. will be defending he[...]

Tony Khan On The Importance Of Wrestlers Having To Earn Title Matches In AEW

On The Way of the Blade Podcast, Tony Khan had been a guest and discussed the importance of wrestlers having to earn a title match in AEW. Below is w[...] Jul 26 - On The Way of the Blade Podcast, Tony Khan had been a guest and discussed the importance of wrestlers having to earn a title match in AEW. Below is w[...]

WWE To Return To Saudi Araba

WWE are planning to make their way over to Saudi Araba if they're able to. As we still deal with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, restrictions could p[...] Jul 26 - WWE are planning to make their way over to Saudi Araba if they're able to. As we still deal with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, restrictions could p[...]