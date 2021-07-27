Bronson Reed Talks Possibility Of Aligning With Roman Reigns / The Usos On Main Roster

During an interview with The Sportster, NXT star Bronson Reed was asked about the possibility of him aligning with Roman Reigns and The Usos on the WWE's main roster.

“I think a lot of people online fantasy book that. So I just like to feed their ego a little bit, stir the pot a little bit. But I would not be against aligning myself with those guys. I’ve met them, they are someone that I feel I can definitely work with, but at the same time, I wouldn’t be against fighting those guys as well.”

“For the time being, I am still in NXT and I love being in NXT. When I lost that belt I knew straight away that everyone on Twitter and Instagram; I knew that was gonna be what everyone thought because I am like ‘okay that makes sense that’s what people think.’ But it is something that I look forward to doing. I look forward to doing more with NXT but at the same time, as a kid growing up as such a big fan, I wanna be on Royal Rumble, I wanna be on SummerSlam, I wanna have my WrestleMania moment. So to be able to do that you have to be on a Raw or Smackdown.”