Lucha Libre Legend / WWE Juniors Division Alumni "Super Porky" Passes Away

Legendary Lucha Libre star Super Porky, real name Jose Alvarado Nieves, has passed away at the age of 58.

Nieves started his career in 1977 wrestling as Brazo de Plata (which is Spanish for “Silver Arm”), largely in tag-team matches with his brother Brazo de Oro (which is Spanish for “Gold Arm”).

He briefly appeared in WWE circa 2005 as part of the "Juniors Division", which may be where many American fans first saw him.