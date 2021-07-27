Karrion Kross Was Supposed To Lose To Jeff Hardy Again Last Week

After his now-infamous squash against Jeff Hardy in his WWE main roster debut, Karrion Kross is still doing quite well in WWE NXT. But what's interesting is, according to Fightful Select, there was supposed to be a rematch on last night's WWE Monday Night RAW that was ultimately nixed last minute.

The reason for the match's cancellation is apparently Jeff Hardy's COVID-19 diagnosis, which has led to Hardy having to quarantine himself for at least two weeks.

The report states that the original plan was to have Kross lose to Hardy a second time.

A source is quoted as saying “several members of creative, and even more of the roster were baffled by the idea to beat Kross once, let alone a second straight week.”

Kross wound up securing a victory against Keith Lee instead.