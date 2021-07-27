Who Played Jinder Mahal's Attorney Revealed

On this week's episode of RAW we saw Jinder Mahal threaten to sue Drew McIntyre for assaulting Shanky with a steel chair on last week’s show.

Mahal then introduced his personal attorney, and gave Drew the option to apologize, or face being a part of a big lawsuit.

McIntyre proceeded to mock Mahal and got a “Drew is gonna kill you!” chant going.

The person who played Mahal's attorney was indie wrestler Arjun Singh aka Geek Singh, who was on AEW Dark last month.