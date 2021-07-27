WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Who Played Jinder Mahal's Attorney Revealed

Posted By: Dustin on Jul 27, 2021

On this week's episode of RAW we saw Jinder Mahal threaten to sue Drew McIntyre for assaulting Shanky with a steel chair on last week’s show. 

Mahal then introduced his personal attorney, and gave Drew the option to apologize, or face being a part of a big lawsuit.

 McIntyre proceeded to mock Mahal and got a “Drew is gonna kill you!” chant going.

The person who played Mahal's attorney was indie wrestler Arjun Singh aka Geek Singh, who was on  AEW Dark last month.


Jul 27
Bronson Reed Talks Possibility Of Aligning With Roman Reigns / The Usos On Main Roster
During an interview with The Sportster, NXT star Bronson Reed was asked about the possibility of him aligning with Roman Reigns and The Usos on the WW[...]
Jul 27
Konnan Reveals Time Orlando Police Department Were Called On Him After LAX Promo
During an interview with Lauren Yaffe, Konnan spoke about his time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling), and reflects on what it was like during those days. [...]
Jul 27
Lucha Libre Legend / WWE Juniors Division Alumni "Super Porky" Passes Away
Legendary Lucha Libre star Super Porky, real name Jose Alvarado Nieves, has passed away at the age of 58. Nieves started his career in 1977 wrestling[...]
Jul 27
Eric Bischoff Discusses His AEW Appearances--- Who Contacted Him?
During an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearances in All Elite Wrestling. “This is my fourth appearance. It&r[...]
Jul 27
Karrion Kross Was Supposed To Lose To Jeff Hardy Again Last Week
After his now-infamous squash against Jeff Hardy in his WWE main roster debut, Karrion Kross is still doing quite well in WWE NXT. But what's interest[...]
Jul 27
Jul 27
WWE NXT Preview For Tonight
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on Syfy network at 8pm ET due to coverage of The Olympics airin on USA Network. WWE taped the episode last w[...]
Jul 27
Scarlett Teases Possible RAW Debut
Scarlett seems to be teasing fans after she had posted a message on social media. She told readers that "patience is a virtue".  Kross is curren[...]
Jul 27
John Cena Teamed Up With Riddle In A Dark Match On RAW
The dark main event after RAW last night was Cena and Riddle teaming up to take on T-Bar and Mace in a tag team match. They defeated T-Bar and Mace t[...]
Jul 26
Charlotte Flair Defeats Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in Non-Title Main Event
In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. by pinfall. #NikkiASH @[...]
Jul 26
Reginald Thomas Retains WWE 24/7 Championship Against R-Truth on Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald Thomas successfully retained his title against former champion R-Truth. What an entran[...]
Jul 26
John Morrison Defeats Matt Riddle on Raw, Riddle Gets a Styles Clash After the Match
John Morrison picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle on tonight's Raw. After the match was over, A.J. Styles deli[...]
Jul 26
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander on Raw
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took on his former Hurt Business teammates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match on tonight'[...]
Jul 26
Mustafa Ali & Mansoor Defeat Mace & T-Bar on Monday Night Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor defeated Ali's former RETRIBUTION stablemates Mace and T-Bar after Mansoor rolle[...]
Jul 26
NXT Champion Karrion Kross Defeats Keith Lee by Submission on Monday Night Raw
NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former NXT Champion Keith Lee via the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked C[...]
Jul 26
Tamina Snuka & Natalya Neidhart Defeat Eva Marie & Piper "Doudrop" Niven on Raw
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Tamina Snuka and Natalya Neidhart defeated Eva Marie and Piper "Doud[...]
Jul 26
Drew McIntyre vs. Veer Ends in a Disqualification on Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre squared off against one of Jinder Mahal's henchmen, Veer. The match ended in a dis[...]
Jul 26
A.J. Styles & Omos Retain Raw Tag Team Titles Against Viking Raiders on Raw
The team of A.J. Styles and Omos enjoyed another successful Tag Team Championship defense on tonight's episode of Raw, as they defeated former ch[...]
Jul 26
Damian Priest Defeats WWE U.S. Champion Sheamus on Raw in Non-Title Match
On tonight's episode of Raw, Damian Priest picked up a clean victory over WWE United States Champion Sheamus, seemingly placing himself as the ne[...]
Jul 26
Raw Women's Championship Triple Threat Match Announced for SummerSlam
In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that new Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. will be defending he[...]
Jul 26
Tony Khan On The Importance Of Wrestlers Having To Earn Title Matches In AEW
On The Way of the Blade Podcast, Tony Khan had been a guest and discussed the importance of wrestlers having to earn a title match in AEW. Below is w[...]
Jul 26
WWE To Return To Saudi Araba
WWE are planning to make their way over to Saudi Araba if they're able to. As we still deal with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, restrictions could p[...]
Jul 26
Keith Lee To Explain Why He's Been Off TV
After he was on a hiatus from WWE television, Keith Lee made his return to the company during last week's episode of RAW. He answered Bobby Lashley's[...]
Jul 26
WWE Announces Scripted Series Titled, 'The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon'
WWE has announced a new scripted series that will focus on the 1994 WWF steroids trial. WWE is partnering with Blumhouse for 'The United States of Am[...]
Jul 26
Kenny Omega Provides Progress Update On The AEW Console Video Game
Kenny Omega has updated AEW fans on the progress of the upcoming All Elite Wrestling console video game. During the latest edition of Wrestling Obser[...]
