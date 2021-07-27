WWE NXT Preview For Tonight

Posted By: Dustin on Jul 27, 2021

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on Syfy network at 8pm ET due to coverage of The Olympics airin on USA Network.

WWE taped the episode last week from the Capital Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The following matches were taped:

* Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT Breakout Tournament, First Round: Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs

* Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs. Jessi Kamea and Franky Monet

* Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis

* Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed

* Appearances by Samoa Joe, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai, and others