John Cena Teamed Up With Riddle In A Dark Match On RAW

A fan who attended noted that Cena’s entrance popped, and his hot tag pop were the biggest reactions of the whole night.

They defeated T-Bar and Mace to send the crowd home happy in a match that went on for around 10 minutes. Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Mace, then made the pin to win.

Bronson Reed Talks Possibility Of Aligning With Roman Reigns / The Usos On Main Roster

During an interview with The Sportster, NXT star Bronson Reed was asked about the possibility of him aligning with Roman Reigns and The Usos on the WWE's main roster. “I think a lot of people[...] Jul 27 - During an interview with The Sportster, NXT star Bronson Reed was asked about the possibility of him aligning with Roman Reigns and The Usos on the WWE's main roster. “I think a lot of people[...]

Konnan Reveals Time Orlando Police Department Were Called On Him After LAX Promo

During an interview with Lauren Yaffe, Konnan spoke about his time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling), and reflects on what it was like during those days. “I can also say my time at Impact wasn&rs[...] Jul 27 - During an interview with Lauren Yaffe, Konnan spoke about his time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling), and reflects on what it was like during those days. “I can also say my time at Impact wasn&rs[...]

Lucha Libre Legend / WWE Juniors Division Alumni "Super Porky" Passes Away

Legendary Lucha Libre star Super Porky, real name Jose Alvarado Nieves, has passed away at the age of 58. Nieves started his career in 1977 wrestling as Brazo de Plata (which is Spanish for “Si[...] Jul 27 - Legendary Lucha Libre star Super Porky, real name Jose Alvarado Nieves, has passed away at the age of 58. Nieves started his career in 1977 wrestling as Brazo de Plata (which is Spanish for “Si[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses His AEW Appearances--- Who Contacted Him?

During an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearances in All Elite Wrestling. “This is my fourth appearance. It’s varied. Each one was a little bit different[...] Jul 27 - During an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearances in All Elite Wrestling. “This is my fourth appearance. It’s varied. Each one was a little bit different[...]

Karrion Kross Was Supposed To Lose To Jeff Hardy Again Last Week

After his now-infamous squash against Jeff Hardy in his WWE main roster debut, Karrion Kross is still doing quite well in WWE NXT. But what's interesting is, according to Fightful Select, there was su[...] Jul 27 - After his now-infamous squash against Jeff Hardy in his WWE main roster debut, Karrion Kross is still doing quite well in WWE NXT. But what's interesting is, according to Fightful Select, there was su[...]

Who Played Jinder Mahal's Attorney Revealed

On this week's episode of RAW we saw Jinder Mahal threaten to sue Drew McIntyre for assaulting Shanky with a steel chair on last week’s show. Mahal then introduced his personal [...] Jul 27 - On this week's episode of RAW we saw Jinder Mahal threaten to sue Drew McIntyre for assaulting Shanky with a steel chair on last week’s show. Mahal then introduced his personal [...]

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on Syfy network at 8pm ET due to coverage of The Olympics airin on USA Network. WWE taped the episode last week from the Capital Wrestling Center at the WWE P[...] Jul 27 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on Syfy network at 8pm ET due to coverage of The Olympics airin on USA Network. WWE taped the episode last week from the Capital Wrestling Center at the WWE P[...]

Scarlett Teases Possible RAW Debut

Scarlett seems to be teasing fans after she had posted a message on social media. She told readers that "patience is a virtue". Kross is currently feuding with Samoa Joe on WWE NXT, and it is p[...] Jul 27 - Scarlett seems to be teasing fans after she had posted a message on social media. She told readers that "patience is a virtue". Kross is currently feuding with Samoa Joe on WWE NXT, and it is p[...]

Charlotte Flair Defeats Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in Non-Title Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. by pinfall. #NikkiASH @NikkiCrossWWE is looking to prove herself as #WWER[...] Jul 26 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. by pinfall. #NikkiASH @NikkiCrossWWE is looking to prove herself as #WWER[...]

Reginald Thomas Retains WWE 24/7 Championship Against R-Truth on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald Thomas successfully retained his title against former champion R-Truth. What an entrance for #247Champion @ReginaldWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitt[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald Thomas successfully retained his title against former champion R-Truth. What an entrance for #247Champion @ReginaldWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitt[...]

John Morrison Defeats Matt Riddle on Raw, Riddle Gets a Styles Clash After the Match

John Morrison picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle on tonight's Raw. After the match was over, A.J. Styles delivered a Styles Clash to Riddle. What's @AJStyle[...] Jul 26 - John Morrison picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle on tonight's Raw. After the match was over, A.J. Styles delivered a Styles Clash to Riddle. What's @AJStyle[...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander on Raw

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took on his former Hurt Business teammates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match on tonight's Raw. In yet another frightening display of[...] Jul 26 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took on his former Hurt Business teammates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match on tonight's Raw. In yet another frightening display of[...]

Mustafa Ali & Mansoor Defeat Mace & T-Bar on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor defeated Ali's former RETRIBUTION stablemates Mace and T-Bar after Mansoor rolled up Mace for the win. Not a bad first outing f[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor defeated Ali's former RETRIBUTION stablemates Mace and T-Bar after Mansoor rolled up Mace for the win. Not a bad first outing f[...]

NXT Champion Karrion Kross Defeats Keith Lee by Submission on Monday Night Raw

NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former NXT Champion Keith Lee via the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked Choke submission. #WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKr[...] Jul 26 - NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former NXT Champion Keith Lee via the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked Choke submission. #WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKr[...]

Tamina Snuka & Natalya Neidhart Defeat Eva Marie & Piper "Doudrop" Niven on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Tamina Snuka and Natalya Neidhart defeated Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven in a Tag Team Match after Lilly the Evi[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Tamina Snuka and Natalya Neidhart defeated Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven in a Tag Team Match after Lilly the Evi[...]

Drew McIntyre vs. Veer Ends in a Disqualification on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre squared off against one of Jinder Mahal's henchmen, Veer. The match ended in a disqualification after Mahal handed a steel chair to [...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre squared off against one of Jinder Mahal's henchmen, Veer. The match ended in a disqualification after Mahal handed a steel chair to [...]

A.J. Styles & Omos Retain Raw Tag Team Titles Against Viking Raiders on Raw

The team of A.J. Styles and Omos enjoyed another successful Tag Team Championship defense on tonight's episode of Raw, as they defeated former champions The Viking Raiders in a competitive tag te[...] Jul 26 - The team of A.J. Styles and Omos enjoyed another successful Tag Team Championship defense on tonight's episode of Raw, as they defeated former champions The Viking Raiders in a competitive tag te[...]

Damian Priest Defeats WWE U.S. Champion Sheamus on Raw in Non-Title Match

On tonight's episode of Raw, Damian Priest picked up a clean victory over WWE United States Champion Sheamus, seemingly placing himself as the new Number One Contender for "The Celtic Warrior's" [...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Damian Priest picked up a clean victory over WWE United States Champion Sheamus, seemingly placing himself as the new Number One Contender for "The Celtic Warrior's" [...]

Raw Women's Championship Triple Threat Match Announced for SummerSlam

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that new Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. will be defending her title in a Triple Threat Match against former ch[...] Jul 26 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that new Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. will be defending her title in a Triple Threat Match against former ch[...]

Tony Khan On The Importance Of Wrestlers Having To Earn Title Matches In AEW

On The Way of the Blade Podcast, Tony Khan had been a guest and discussed the importance of wrestlers having to earn a title match in AEW. Below is what Khan had to say “I’ve tried to [...] Jul 26 - On The Way of the Blade Podcast, Tony Khan had been a guest and discussed the importance of wrestlers having to earn a title match in AEW. Below is what Khan had to say “I’ve tried to [...]

WWE To Return To Saudi Araba

WWE are planning to make their way over to Saudi Araba if they're able to. As we still deal with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, restrictions could push plans on it. WWE did not hold a show last yea[...] Jul 26 - WWE are planning to make their way over to Saudi Araba if they're able to. As we still deal with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, restrictions could push plans on it. WWE did not hold a show last yea[...]

Keith Lee To Explain Why He's Been Off TV

After he was on a hiatus from WWE television, Keith Lee made his return to the company during last week's episode of RAW. He answered Bobby Lashley's open challenge to a non title match. Lashley was [...] Jul 26 - After he was on a hiatus from WWE television, Keith Lee made his return to the company during last week's episode of RAW. He answered Bobby Lashley's open challenge to a non title match. Lashley was [...]

WWE Announces Scripted Series Titled, 'The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon'

WWE has announced a new scripted series that will focus on the 1994 WWF steroids trial. WWE is partnering with Blumhouse for 'The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon' with a premiere date set [...] Jul 26 - WWE has announced a new scripted series that will focus on the 1994 WWF steroids trial. WWE is partnering with Blumhouse for 'The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon' with a premiere date set [...]