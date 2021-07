Tony Khan On The Importance Of Wrestlers Having To Earn Title Matches In AEW

“It looks a lot like in terms of being a giant big, giant belt, that is a beautiful belt. My favorite title of the 1980s and my childhood is definitely the North American Title, that 26, sometimes they say 27 pounds of silver and gold, and so I appreciate that the idea of title shots being hard to come by. So I’ve tried to create that, you know, it’s not like everybody gets a shot at the title. If you think about it, people have gone a long time without getting on and you know, so anyway…”

“I’ve tried to make it feel that way. The title shots don’t come that easy. If you think about it, like in AEW it’s — and I really do love Mid-South and like some of the ideas, some of the show, and in some of the things I’ve done, I’ve definitely been inspired, influenced, and I know not everyone loves everything about it. I try to make it a good show, you know, for different audiences, different fans and not, — I’m not saying this self-servingly, but I try to create the perception of our title, which is not a coincidence.

Below is what Khan had to say

On The Way of the Blade Podcast, Tony Khan had been a guest and discussed the importance of wrestlers having to earn a title match in AEW.

Charlotte Flair Defeats Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in Non-Title Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. by pinfall. #NikkiASH @NikkiCrossWWE is looking to prove herself as #WWER[...] Jul 26 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. by pinfall. #NikkiASH @NikkiCrossWWE is looking to prove herself as #WWER[...]

Reginald Thomas Retains WWE 24/7 Championship Against R-Truth on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald Thomas successfully retained his title against former champion R-Truth. What an entrance for #247Champion @ReginaldWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitt[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE 24/7 Champion Reginald Thomas successfully retained his title against former champion R-Truth. What an entrance for #247Champion @ReginaldWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitt[...]

John Morrison Defeats Matt Riddle on Raw, Riddle Gets a Styles Clash After the Match

John Morrison picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle on tonight's Raw. After the match was over, A.J. Styles delivered a Styles Clash to Riddle. What's @AJStyle[...] Jul 26 - John Morrison picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle on tonight's Raw. After the match was over, A.J. Styles delivered a Styles Clash to Riddle. What's @AJStyle[...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander on Raw

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took on his former Hurt Business teammates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match on tonight's Raw. In yet another frightening display of[...] Jul 26 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley took on his former Hurt Business teammates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match on tonight's Raw. In yet another frightening display of[...]

Mustafa Ali & Mansoor Defeat Mace & T-Bar on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor defeated Ali's former RETRIBUTION stablemates Mace and T-Bar after Mansoor rolled up Mace for the win. Not a bad first outing f[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor defeated Ali's former RETRIBUTION stablemates Mace and T-Bar after Mansoor rolled up Mace for the win. Not a bad first outing f[...]

NXT Champion Karrion Kross Defeats Keith Lee by Submission on Monday Night Raw

NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former NXT Champion Keith Lee via the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked Choke submission. #WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKr[...] Jul 26 - NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated former NXT Champion Keith Lee via the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked Choke submission. #WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKr[...]

Tamina Snuka & Natalya Neidhart Defeat Eva Marie & Piper "Doudrop" Niven on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Tamina Snuka and Natalya Neidhart defeated Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven in a Tag Team Match after Lilly the Evi[...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Tamina Snuka and Natalya Neidhart defeated Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven in a Tag Team Match after Lilly the Evi[...]

Drew McIntyre vs. Veer Ends in a Disqualification on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre squared off against one of Jinder Mahal's henchmen, Veer. The match ended in a disqualification after Mahal handed a steel chair to [...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre squared off against one of Jinder Mahal's henchmen, Veer. The match ended in a disqualification after Mahal handed a steel chair to [...]

A.J. Styles & Omos Retain Raw Tag Team Titles Against Viking Raiders on Raw

The team of A.J. Styles and Omos enjoyed another successful Tag Team Championship defense on tonight's episode of Raw, as they defeated former champions The Viking Raiders in a competitive tag te[...] Jul 26 - The team of A.J. Styles and Omos enjoyed another successful Tag Team Championship defense on tonight's episode of Raw, as they defeated former champions The Viking Raiders in a competitive tag te[...]

Damian Priest Defeats WWE U.S. Champion Sheamus on Raw in Non-Title Match

On tonight's episode of Raw, Damian Priest picked up a clean victory over WWE United States Champion Sheamus, seemingly placing himself as the new Number One Contender for "The Celtic Warrior's" [...] Jul 26 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Damian Priest picked up a clean victory over WWE United States Champion Sheamus, seemingly placing himself as the new Number One Contender for "The Celtic Warrior's" [...]

Raw Women's Championship Triple Threat Match Announced for SummerSlam

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that new Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. will be defending her title in a Triple Threat Match against former ch[...] Jul 26 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that new Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. will be defending her title in a Triple Threat Match against former ch[...]

WWE To Return To Saudi Araba

WWE are planning to make their way over to Saudi Araba if they're able to. As we still deal with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, restrictions could push plans on it. WWE did not hold a show last yea[...] Jul 26 - WWE are planning to make their way over to Saudi Araba if they're able to. As we still deal with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, restrictions could push plans on it. WWE did not hold a show last yea[...]

Keith Lee To Explain Why He's Been Off TV

After he was on a hiatus from WWE television, Keith Lee made his return to the company during last week's episode of RAW. He answered Bobby Lashley's open challenge to a non title match. Lashley was [...] Jul 26 - After he was on a hiatus from WWE television, Keith Lee made his return to the company during last week's episode of RAW. He answered Bobby Lashley's open challenge to a non title match. Lashley was [...]

WWE Announces Scripted Series Titled, 'The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon'

WWE has announced a new scripted series that will focus on the 1994 WWF steroids trial. WWE is partnering with Blumhouse for 'The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon' with a premiere date set [...] Jul 26 - WWE has announced a new scripted series that will focus on the 1994 WWF steroids trial. WWE is partnering with Blumhouse for 'The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon' with a premiere date set [...]

Kenny Omega Provides Progress Update On The AEW Console Video Game

Kenny Omega has updated AEW fans on the progress of the upcoming All Elite Wrestling console video game. During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega noted they can't commit to a rele[...] Jul 26 - Kenny Omega has updated AEW fans on the progress of the upcoming All Elite Wrestling console video game. During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega noted they can't commit to a rele[...]

Son Of 1980's WWF Star B. Brian Blair Murdered

The son of B. Brian Blair has been murdered aged 29. B. Brian Blair was one half of the tag team The Killer Bees in WWF during the 1980s. His son was found dead on a construction site and details sur[...] Jul 26 - The son of B. Brian Blair has been murdered aged 29. B. Brian Blair was one half of the tag team The Killer Bees in WWF during the 1980s. His son was found dead on a construction site and details sur[...]

Update On AEW Rampage Airing Outside Of The United States

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer touched upon the new television deals that AEW is working out for Rampage. “As far as everything else, there’s no telev[...] Jul 26 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer touched upon the new television deals that AEW is working out for Rampage. “As far as everything else, there’s no telev[...]

Buddy Murphy On Why WWE Changed His Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has revealed the story behind why his name was changed to just ‘Murphy’ in WWE last year. Here is what he told Chris Van Vliet in an interview: "That wa[...] Jul 26 - Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has revealed the story behind why his name was changed to just ‘Murphy’ in WWE last year. Here is what he told Chris Van Vliet in an interview: "That wa[...]

NJPW Announces Three Title Matches To Wrestle Grand Slam

Three championship matches have been announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Grand Slam event. Check out the press release: After Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome saw a night of am[...] Jul 26 - Three championship matches have been announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Grand Slam event. Check out the press release: After Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome saw a night of am[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - John Cena, Randy Orton, SummerSlam Build

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. John Cena will likely appear tonight. WWE has also advertised Randy Orton tonight. Orton has not been on WWE telev[...] Jul 26 - Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. John Cena will likely appear tonight. WWE has also advertised Randy Orton tonight. Orton has not been on WWE telev[...]

Brock Lesnar Spotted Wearing A Cowboy Hat

WWE star Brock Lesnar was recently photoed with WWE fan Mike Dubs at Twin Cities Summerjam. He was seen sporting a cowboy hat and had a bearded look. Lesnar is not scheduled to be at SummerSlam. Ther[...] Jul 25 - WWE star Brock Lesnar was recently photoed with WWE fan Mike Dubs at Twin Cities Summerjam. He was seen sporting a cowboy hat and had a bearded look. Lesnar is not scheduled to be at SummerSlam. Ther[...]

We Can't Quite Believe It, Finn Balor Is Celebrating His 40th Birthday

You wouldn't know going off his appearance but Finn Balor has just turned 40. In a recent interview back in February with SportsBible.com Balor discussed coming up to 40 and how he has no plans to re[...] Jul 25 - You wouldn't know going off his appearance but Finn Balor has just turned 40. In a recent interview back in February with SportsBible.com Balor discussed coming up to 40 and how he has no plans to re[...]

Eddie Guerrero Trends On Twitter After He Was Called A 'B+' Player

Eddie Guerrero is no stranger to trending on Twitter even 16 years after his tragic death aged 38. Normally the former WWE Champion trends around the time of his birthday or date of death, but in the[...] Jul 25 - Eddie Guerrero is no stranger to trending on Twitter even 16 years after his tragic death aged 38. Normally the former WWE Champion trends around the time of his birthday or date of death, but in the[...]