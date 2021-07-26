Keith Lee To Explain Why He's Been Off TV
Posted By: Dustin on Jul 26, 2021
After he was on a hiatus from WWE television, Keith Lee made his return to the company during last week's episode of RAW.
He answered Bobby Lashley's open challenge to a non title match. Lashley was put over, and then moved on to start his program with Goldberg.
WWE hasn't addressed why Lee has been gone from WWE for so long, so Keith Lee said he will explain it himself via Twitter. He stated to give him 1-2 weeks to do so.
As he was away, reports were stating that he wasn't medically cleared to return. No details besides that were given out. Keith Lee did mention back during June he was gong to explain why he was away for a while in an educational and inspriring way. However, nothing had become of that or something changed that.
https://wrestlr.me/69239/
Copy URL
