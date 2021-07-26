Kenny Omega Provides Progress Update On The AEW Console Video Game

Kenny Omega has updated AEW fans on the progress of the upcoming All Elite Wrestling console video game.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega noted they can't commit to a release date just yet, but the team is working on the character models.

"So far we’ve got a lot of cool things incorporated into the game that I think fans are gonna really love. We’re starting to work on some more of the character models, and not many of them are 100% complete, but when you see them come together, and you see them start to look more like the person that they’re supposed to be.

"Then you see the wrestling engine, and how the matches are starting to flow in the gameplay, it starts very bare-bones and everyone has placeholder moves, but when you start to see the actual move-sets get plugged in and various other systems that we’re incorporating, it gets really exciting.

"So far, so good, but it’s going to be a process, and I’ve said this before, but it’s not something that we’re rushing. We do plan to hopefully get it out by next year. But (we) can’t commit to a solid date just in case."