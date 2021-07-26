Son Of 1980's WWF Star B. Brian Blair Murdered

The son of B. Brian Blair has been murdered aged 29.

B. Brian Blair was one half of the tag team The Killer Bees in WWF during the 1980s. His son was found dead on a construction site and details surrounding his death remain unclear.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer touched upon the story:

"I wish I knew. He was murdered, and he was found in a construction site a couple of days ago. It’s been … there’s no answers, there’s no clues that I know of and I heard from Brian a couple of times today. It’s just a horrible, horrible story that he’s going through. His entire family is going through it, I feel so bad. Brett, who was named after Brett Hart was 29-years-old and there’s not really a lot more other than it’s been a horrible, horrible period."

We send out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Blair's family at this troubling time.