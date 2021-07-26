Son Of 1980's WWF Star B. Brian Blair Murdered
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2021
The son of B. Brian Blair has been murdered aged 29.
B. Brian Blair was one half of the tag team The Killer Bees in WWF during the 1980s. His son was found dead on a construction site and details surrounding his death remain unclear.
During the latest
Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer touched upon the story:
"I wish I knew. He was murdered, and he was found in a construction site a couple of days ago. It’s been … there’s no answers, there’s no clues that I know of and I heard from Brian a couple of times today. It’s just a horrible, horrible story that he’s going through. His entire family is going through it, I feel so bad. Brett, who was named after Brett Hart was 29-years-old and there’s not really a lot more other than it’s been a horrible, horrible period."
We send out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Blair's family at this troubling time.
https://wrestlr.me/69236/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jul 26
Jul 26 - WWE has announced a new scripted series that will focus on the 1994 WWF steroids trial. WWE is partnering with Blumhouse for 'The United States of Am[...]
Jul 26
Jul 26 - Kenny Omega has updated AEW fans on the progress of the upcoming All Elite Wrestling console video game. During the latest edition of Wrestling Obser[...]
Jul 26
Jul 26 - The son of B. Brian Blair has been murdered aged 29. B. Brian Blair was one half of the tag team The Killer Bees in WWF during the 1980s. His son was[...]
Jul 26
Jul 26 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer touched upon the new television deals that AEW is working out for Rampage. &ldquo[...]
Jul 26
Jul 26 - Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has revealed the story behind why his name was changed to just ‘Murphy’ in WWE last year. Here is what [...]
Jul 26
Jul 26 - Three championship matches have been announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Grand Slam event. Check out the press release: After Wres[...]
Jul 26
Jul 26 - Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. John Cena will likely appear tonight. WWE has also advertised Ra[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - WWE star Brock Lesnar was recently photoed with WWE fan Mike Dubs at Twin Cities Summerjam. He was seen sporting a cowboy hat and had a bearded look.
[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - You wouldn't know going off his appearance but Finn Balor has just turned 40. In a recent interview back in February with SportsBible.com Balor discu[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - Eddie Guerrero is no stranger to trending on Twitter even 16 years after his tragic death aged 38. Normally the former WWE Champion trends around the[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman attended last Friday night’s Bare Knuckle FC event. A photo of Strowman was posted on the company's official[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - During the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event today there were a number of championships that changed hands. - To begin with, Tory Yano lost the provision[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed WWF’s Invasion pay-per-view from 2001 and why WWE released Buff Bagwell shortly after h[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Hardy had been scheduled to appear for recordBar in Kansas City on July 2[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - Kurt Angle discussed winning his Olympic gold medal with a broken neck in 1996 during a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Here is what he had to[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle has revealed during an interview with the Such Good Shoot podcast that he bullied The Great Khali during his tim[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - Emi Sakura has revealed that she is returning to All Elite Wrestling. The Japanese wrestler has not been seen on AEW television on U.S. soil since 20[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - AEW star Nick Comoroto and his girlfriend Becky got engaged during an MCW Pro Wrestling event where Becky referees. Comoroto appears on AEW televisio[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - CM Punk is likely trolling at this stage, but he's followed both AEW and Tony Khan on Twitter. Punk's signing to AEW is reportedly a "done deal[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - CM Punk signing with AEW would certainly be big news for the promotion, and fans are already speculating as to the types of competitors he could go up[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega said he hopes that AEW Rampage will make a focus on women's wrestling more than Dynamit[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - Mustafa Ali revealed on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their third child. He had revealed the gender of the baby is a girl, and she's expe[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - The fans of GCW rioted after Matt Cardona defeated Nick Gage for the GCW World Title the other day. This was a part of GCW Homecoming Night 1. Cardona[...]
Jul 25
Jul 25 - The World Natural Powerlifting Federation just held an event in Georgia, and IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace competed in the 165lb. weight class.[...]
Jul 24
Jul 24 - During a recent appearance on the “Getting Over” podcast, Big E. commented on his role as a locker room leader in WWE, underutilized talen[...]