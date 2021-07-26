Update On AEW Rampage Airing Outside Of The United States

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer touched upon the new television deals that AEW is working out for Rampage.

“As far as everything else, there’s no television deal in the UK, but it will be on the Fite monthly subscription thing, so you’re going to get Rampage on that almost for sure, nothing has been announced, but that one is pretty much a given. None of this is confirmed, all this is talked about. They expect to be on TSN in Canada, live. TSN, when asked, said ‘stay tuned,’ so it’s not a done deal, but they are in talks.”

“They are in strong talks to cover the show in Portuguese in Brazil and also in South America, and they are working on India, possibly live in India, and also Germany, Italy, France, and parts of Africa. Australia and New Zealand are looking to do a months subscription service, whatever the cost is.”