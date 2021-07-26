Buddy Murphy On Why WWE Changed His Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has revealed the story behind why his name was changed to just ‘Murphy’ in WWE last year.

Here is what he told Chris Van Vliet in an interview:

"That was my idea, but the whole story behind it was never told. I was talking to Michael Hayes. He said, ‘Buddy. That name is too friendly’. I said, ‘Maybe I’ll just go back to Murphy. In NXT, it was Blake and Murphy. I don’t need Buddy, but maybe because I’m this disciple character, and Buddy doesn’t fit it, Buddy Murphy, the disciple, how about I sacrifice my given name for the greater good. Now I’m becoming a reborn to Seth. Your parents give you your first name. That’s your given name. I’m giving that away. I’m sacrificing that given name, and now I’m known as this, like a number. For the greater cause, I’m sacrificing my given name for Seth’. He said, ‘Okay’. The next week, I’m just Murphy, but it was never explained. I didn’t like that. It was a detail that could have explained a lot. The fact that we are still talking about it still now, there are questions that should not have to be explained a year and a half later."