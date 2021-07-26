WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
NJPW Announces Three Title Matches To Wrestle Grand Slam
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2021
Three championship matches have been announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Grand Slam event.
Check out the press release:
After Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome saw a night of amazing championship action, we now head to September 4 & 5 in Saitama’s MetLife Dome for the next Grand Slam events. The second night on September 5 is stacked already, with three championship bouts already signed.
The main event on September 5 will see Shingo Takagi defend the IWGP World heavyweight Championship against EVIL. Takagi didn’t have the Tokyo Dome event he was expecting on July 25, but did have a more than suitable replacement as Hiroshi Tanahashi was substituted in for Kota Ibushi. Takagi went over 35 minutes in a truly world class performance, and emerged victorious, making history as the first man in 16 years to win a Tokyo Dome main event on the first attempt.
Yet just as Shingo left the crowd with a triumphant address, the Dome went dark, and a new challenger appeared in the ring. EVIL struck at the Dragon and demanded a fight that the champion was absolutely not going to back away from. Now they collide in the MetLife Dome on September 5.
Also official for the MetLife Dome is a three way match for the IWGP Tag Team Championships, Dangerous Tekkers defending against both the LIJ combination of Tetsuya Naito and SANADA and CHAOS YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto. At the Tokyo Dome, Zack Sabre Jr. endured tremendous punishment to just barely sneak a flash European Clutch pinfall victory. Yet Naito was quick to appeal for a rematch, the same way that Dangerous Tekkers had done after their title loss in Sapporo. Appealing to Sabre’s ego, Naito reminded ZSJ that the Briton hadn’t submitted El Ingobernable as promised, and with a birthday sash as an added gift, the rematch was granted. At the same time though, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI wanted a taste of the gold that Dangerous Tekkers have elevated the prestige of. After stating that they had done the same to the NEVER 6-Man titles, Taichi and Zack wanted a taste of those belts in return, and with that request granted, the CHAOS side was added to the mix.
This will mark the first three way match for the IWGP Tag Team gold since Wrestle Kingdom 13, a match SANADA, then teaming with EVIL, emerged victorious from. Will history repeat on September 5?
The third championship match official for September 5 will be Robbie Eagles’ first defence of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against Hiromu Takahashi. Before July 25’s Tokyo Dome event kicked off, Hiromu told the world that he was medically cleared for a return, and was targeting the winner of that night’s junior title clash between Eagles and El Desperado. The Sniper of the Skies scored a hard fought submission win against the odds to become the first ever Australian IWGP title holder. Now though Eagles will learn that it is one thing to win an IWGP title and quite another to keep it. Some three years ago, Eagles defeated Hiromu in Takahashi’s return from neck injury in tag team competition. Can he do the same one on one with the title on the line in another Takahashi comeback match?
Jul 26 - WWE has announced a new scripted series that will focus on the 1994 WWF steroids trial. WWE is partnering with Blumhouse for 'The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon' with a premiere date set [...]
Jul 26 - Kenny Omega has updated AEW fans on the progress of the upcoming All Elite Wrestling console video game. During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega noted they can't commit to a rele[...]
Jul 26
Son Of 1980's WWF Star B. Brian Blair Murdered The son of B. Brian Blair has been murdered aged 29. B. Brian Blair was one half of the tag team The Killer Bees in WWF during the 1980s. His son was found dead on a construction site and details sur[...]
Jul 26 - The son of B. Brian Blair has been murdered aged 29. B. Brian Blair was one half of the tag team The Killer Bees in WWF during the 1980s. His son was found dead on a construction site and details sur[...]
Jul 26 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer touched upon the new television deals that AEW is working out for Rampage. “As far as everything else, there’s no telev[...]
Jul 26
Buddy Murphy On Why WWE Changed His Ring Name Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has revealed the story behind why his name was changed to just ‘Murphy’ in WWE last year. Here is what he told Chris Van Vliet in an interview: "That wa[...]
Jul 26 - Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has revealed the story behind why his name was changed to just ‘Murphy’ in WWE last year. Here is what he told Chris Van Vliet in an interview: "That wa[...]
Jul 26 - Three championship matches have been announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Grand Slam event. Check out the press release: After Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome saw a night of am[...]
Jul 26 - Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. John Cena will likely appear tonight. WWE has also advertised Randy Orton tonight. Orton has not been on WWE telev[...]
Jul 25
Brock Lesnar Spotted Wearing A Cowboy Hat WWE star Brock Lesnar was recently photoed with WWE fan Mike Dubs at Twin Cities Summerjam. He was seen sporting a cowboy hat and had a bearded look. Lesnar is not scheduled to be at SummerSlam. Ther[...]
Jul 25 - WWE star Brock Lesnar was recently photoed with WWE fan Mike Dubs at Twin Cities Summerjam. He was seen sporting a cowboy hat and had a bearded look. Lesnar is not scheduled to be at SummerSlam. Ther[...]
Jul 25 - You wouldn't know going off his appearance but Finn Balor has just turned 40. In a recent interview back in February with SportsBible.com Balor discussed coming up to 40 and how he has no plans to re[...]
Jul 25 - Eddie Guerrero is no stranger to trending on Twitter even 16 years after his tragic death aged 38. Normally the former WWE Champion trends around the time of his birthday or date of death, but in the[...]
Jul 25 - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman attended last Friday night’s Bare Knuckle FC event. A photo of Strowman was posted on the company's official Twitter page. Strowman was released from WWE bac[...]
Jul 25 - During the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event today there were a number of championships that changed hands. - To begin with, Tory Yano lost the provisional NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2021 trophy. Yano wa[...]
Jul 25 - On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed WWF’s Invasion pay-per-view from 2001 and why WWE released Buff Bagwell shortly after his debut in WWE: "Buff had a higher opinion of hi[...]
Jul 25
Jeff Hardy Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19 WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Hardy had been scheduled to appear for recordBar in Kansas City on July 26th. The following statement was posted on their [...]
Jul 25 - WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Hardy had been scheduled to appear for recordBar in Kansas City on July 26th. The following statement was posted on their [...]
Jul 25 - Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle has revealed during an interview with the Such Good Shoot podcast that he bullied The Great Khali during his time in WWE. Hornswoggle comes in at 4ft 5in while h[...]
Jul 25
Japanese Star Returning to AEW Women's Division Emi Sakura has revealed that she is returning to All Elite Wrestling. The Japanese wrestler has not been seen on AEW television on U.S. soil since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she he did howeve[...]
Jul 25 - Emi Sakura has revealed that she is returning to All Elite Wrestling. The Japanese wrestler has not been seen on AEW television on U.S. soil since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she he did howeve[...]
Jul 25 - AEW star Nick Comoroto and his girlfriend Becky got engaged during an MCW Pro Wrestling event where Becky referees. Comoroto appears on AEW television as a member of ‘The Factory’ with QT[...]
Jul 25
Guess Who CM Punk Has Followed On Twitter... CM Punk is likely trolling at this stage, but he's followed both AEW and Tony Khan on Twitter. Punk's signing to AEW is reportedly a "done deal" and he'll likely be making his debut with the pr[...]
Jul 25 - CM Punk is likely trolling at this stage, but he's followed both AEW and Tony Khan on Twitter. Punk's signing to AEW is reportedly a "done deal" and he'll likely be making his debut with the pr[...]
Jul 25
CM Punk Might Want To Watch Out For MJF In AEW CM Punk signing with AEW would certainly be big news for the promotion, and fans are already speculating as to the types of competitors he could go up against. One name being thrown into the mix is o[...]
Jul 25 - CM Punk signing with AEW would certainly be big news for the promotion, and fans are already speculating as to the types of competitors he could go up against. One name being thrown into the mix is o[...]
Jul 25 - During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega said he hopes that AEW Rampage will make a focus on women's wrestling more than Dynamite currently does. Omega said the following: &l[...]
Jul 25 - Mustafa Ali revealed on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their third child. He had revealed the gender of the baby is a girl, and she's expected to be born in December. He posted a video of[...]
Jul 25 - The fans of GCW rioted after Matt Cardona defeated Nick Gage for the GCW World Title the other day. This was a part of GCW Homecoming Night 1. Cardona won the title thanks to help from RSP, who had te[...]
Jul 25
Jordynne Grace Breaks Three Powerlifting Records The World Natural Powerlifting Federation just held an event in Georgia, and IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace competed in the 165lb. weight class. During the event, Grace broke three different re[...]
Jul 25 - The World Natural Powerlifting Federation just held an event in Georgia, and IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace competed in the 165lb. weight class. During the event, Grace broke three different re[...]
Jul 24 - During a recent appearance on the “Getting Over” podcast, Big E. commented on his role as a locker room leader in WWE, underutilized talents in WWE, and more. Check out the highlights bel[...]