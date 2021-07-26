Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - John Cena, Randy Orton, SummerSlam Build

In the main event, RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will be defending against The Viking Raiders. Mansoor and Mustafa Ali will team up against a TBA team.

In terms of Goldberg he is not set to appear, but Bobby Lashley is scheduled to respond to the SummerSlam challenge he issued.

John Cena will likely appear tonight. WWE has also advertised Randy Orton tonight. Orton has not been on WWE television since late June.

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

WWE Announces Scripted Series Titled, 'The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon'

WWE has announced a new scripted series that will focus on the 1994 WWF steroids trial. WWE is partnering with Blumhouse for 'The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon' with a premiere date set [...] Jul 26 - WWE has announced a new scripted series that will focus on the 1994 WWF steroids trial. WWE is partnering with Blumhouse for 'The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon' with a premiere date set [...]

Kenny Omega Provides Progress Update On The AEW Console Video Game

Kenny Omega has updated AEW fans on the progress of the upcoming All Elite Wrestling console video game. During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega noted they can't commit to a rele[...] Jul 26 - Kenny Omega has updated AEW fans on the progress of the upcoming All Elite Wrestling console video game. During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega noted they can't commit to a rele[...]

Son Of 1980's WWF Star B. Brian Blair Murdered

The son of B. Brian Blair has been murdered aged 29. B. Brian Blair was one half of the tag team The Killer Bees in WWF during the 1980s. His son was found dead on a construction site and details sur[...] Jul 26 - The son of B. Brian Blair has been murdered aged 29. B. Brian Blair was one half of the tag team The Killer Bees in WWF during the 1980s. His son was found dead on a construction site and details sur[...]

Update On AEW Rampage Airing Outside Of The United States

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer touched upon the new television deals that AEW is working out for Rampage. “As far as everything else, there’s no telev[...] Jul 26 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer touched upon the new television deals that AEW is working out for Rampage. “As far as everything else, there’s no telev[...]

Buddy Murphy On Why WWE Changed His Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has revealed the story behind why his name was changed to just ‘Murphy’ in WWE last year. Here is what he told Chris Van Vliet in an interview: "That wa[...] Jul 26 - Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has revealed the story behind why his name was changed to just ‘Murphy’ in WWE last year. Here is what he told Chris Van Vliet in an interview: "That wa[...]

NJPW Announces Three Title Matches To Wrestle Grand Slam

Three championship matches have been announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Grand Slam event. Check out the press release: After Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome saw a night of am[...] Jul 26 - Three championship matches have been announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Grand Slam event. Check out the press release: After Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome saw a night of am[...]

Brock Lesnar Spotted Wearing A Cowboy Hat

WWE star Brock Lesnar was recently photoed with WWE fan Mike Dubs at Twin Cities Summerjam. He was seen sporting a cowboy hat and had a bearded look. Lesnar is not scheduled to be at SummerSlam. Ther[...] Jul 25 - WWE star Brock Lesnar was recently photoed with WWE fan Mike Dubs at Twin Cities Summerjam. He was seen sporting a cowboy hat and had a bearded look. Lesnar is not scheduled to be at SummerSlam. Ther[...]

We Can't Quite Believe It, Finn Balor Is Celebrating His 40th Birthday

You wouldn't know going off his appearance but Finn Balor has just turned 40. In a recent interview back in February with SportsBible.com Balor discussed coming up to 40 and how he has no plans to re[...] Jul 25 - You wouldn't know going off his appearance but Finn Balor has just turned 40. In a recent interview back in February with SportsBible.com Balor discussed coming up to 40 and how he has no plans to re[...]

Eddie Guerrero Trends On Twitter After He Was Called A 'B+' Player

Eddie Guerrero is no stranger to trending on Twitter even 16 years after his tragic death aged 38. Normally the former WWE Champion trends around the time of his birthday or date of death, but in the[...] Jul 25 - Eddie Guerrero is no stranger to trending on Twitter even 16 years after his tragic death aged 38. Normally the former WWE Champion trends around the time of his birthday or date of death, but in the[...]

PHOTO: Braun Strowman Spotted Attending A Recent Bare Knuckle FC Show

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman attended last Friday night’s Bare Knuckle FC event. A photo of Strowman was posted on the company's official Twitter page. Strowman was released from WWE bac[...] Jul 25 - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman attended last Friday night’s Bare Knuckle FC event. A photo of Strowman was posted on the company's official Twitter page. Strowman was released from WWE bac[...]

A Number Of New Champions Crowned At NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

During the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event today there were a number of championships that changed hands. - To begin with, Tory Yano lost the provisional NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2021 trophy. Yano wa[...] Jul 25 - During the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event today there were a number of championships that changed hands. - To begin with, Tory Yano lost the provisional NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2021 trophy. Yano wa[...]

Jim Ross Reveals Why Buff Bagwell Was Fired From WWE In 2001

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed WWF’s Invasion pay-per-view from 2001 and why WWE released Buff Bagwell shortly after his debut in WWE: "Buff had a higher opinion of hi[...] Jul 25 - On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed WWF’s Invasion pay-per-view from 2001 and why WWE released Buff Bagwell shortly after his debut in WWE: "Buff had a higher opinion of hi[...]

Jeff Hardy Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Hardy had been scheduled to appear for recordBar in Kansas City on July 26th. The following statement was posted on their [...] Jul 25 - WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Hardy had been scheduled to appear for recordBar in Kansas City on July 26th. The following statement was posted on their [...]

Kurt Angle Reflects On Winning His Olympic Gold Medal With A Broken Neck

Kurt Angle discussed winning his Olympic gold medal with a broken neck in 1996 during a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Here is what he had to say: “The next day when I realized I[...] Jul 25 - Kurt Angle discussed winning his Olympic gold medal with a broken neck in 1996 during a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Here is what he had to say: “The next day when I realized I[...]

Former WWE Superstar Reveals He 'Bullied' The Great Khali

Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle has revealed during an interview with the Such Good Shoot podcast that he bullied The Great Khali during his time in WWE. Hornswoggle comes in at 4ft 5in while h[...] Jul 25 - Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle has revealed during an interview with the Such Good Shoot podcast that he bullied The Great Khali during his time in WWE. Hornswoggle comes in at 4ft 5in while h[...]

Japanese Star Returning to AEW Women's Division

Emi Sakura has revealed that she is returning to All Elite Wrestling. The Japanese wrestler has not been seen on AEW television on U.S. soil since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she he did howeve[...] Jul 25 - Emi Sakura has revealed that she is returning to All Elite Wrestling. The Japanese wrestler has not been seen on AEW television on U.S. soil since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she he did howeve[...]

AEW Star Gets Engaged At An Independent Wrestling Show

AEW star Nick Comoroto and his girlfriend Becky got engaged during an MCW Pro Wrestling event where Becky referees. Comoroto appears on AEW television as a member of ‘The Factory’ with QT[...] Jul 25 - AEW star Nick Comoroto and his girlfriend Becky got engaged during an MCW Pro Wrestling event where Becky referees. Comoroto appears on AEW television as a member of ‘The Factory’ with QT[...]

Guess Who CM Punk Has Followed On Twitter...

CM Punk is likely trolling at this stage, but he's followed both AEW and Tony Khan on Twitter. Punk's signing to AEW is reportedly a "done deal" and he'll likely be making his debut with the pr[...] Jul 25 - CM Punk is likely trolling at this stage, but he's followed both AEW and Tony Khan on Twitter. Punk's signing to AEW is reportedly a "done deal" and he'll likely be making his debut with the pr[...]

CM Punk Might Want To Watch Out For MJF In AEW

CM Punk signing with AEW would certainly be big news for the promotion, and fans are already speculating as to the types of competitors he could go up against. One name being thrown into the mix is o[...] Jul 25 - CM Punk signing with AEW would certainly be big news for the promotion, and fans are already speculating as to the types of competitors he could go up against. One name being thrown into the mix is o[...]

Kenny Omega Hoping That AEW Rampage Will Focus On Women's Wrestling

During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega said he hopes that AEW Rampage will make a focus on women's wrestling more than Dynamite currently does. Omega said the following: &l[...] Jul 25 - During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega said he hopes that AEW Rampage will make a focus on women's wrestling more than Dynamite currently does. Omega said the following: &l[...]

Mustafa Ali And His Wife Are Expecting A Third Child

Mustafa Ali revealed on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their third child. He had revealed the gender of the baby is a girl, and she's expected to be born in December. He posted a video of[...] Jul 25 - Mustafa Ali revealed on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their third child. He had revealed the gender of the baby is a girl, and she's expected to be born in December. He posted a video of[...]

Fans Riot After Matt Cardona Wins GCW World Title From Nick Gage

The fans of GCW rioted after Matt Cardona defeated Nick Gage for the GCW World Title the other day. This was a part of GCW Homecoming Night 1. Cardona won the title thanks to help from RSP, who had te[...] Jul 25 - The fans of GCW rioted after Matt Cardona defeated Nick Gage for the GCW World Title the other day. This was a part of GCW Homecoming Night 1. Cardona won the title thanks to help from RSP, who had te[...]

Jordynne Grace Breaks Three Powerlifting Records

The World Natural Powerlifting Federation just held an event in Georgia, and IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace competed in the 165lb. weight class. During the event, Grace broke three different re[...] Jul 25 - The World Natural Powerlifting Federation just held an event in Georgia, and IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace competed in the 165lb. weight class. During the event, Grace broke three different re[...]