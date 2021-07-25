WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE star Brock Lesnar was recently photoed with WWE fan Mike Dubs at Twin Cities Summerjam. He was seen sporting a cowboy hat and had a bearded look.
Lesnar is not scheduled to be at SummerSlam. There were talks for him to be on the show but both sides could not come to terms as of right now, but he is expected to make his return to the company very soon.
Brock Lesnar Spotted Wearing A Cowboy Hat WWE star Brock Lesnar was recently photoed with WWE fan Mike Dubs at Twin Cities Summerjam. He was seen sporting a cowboy hat and had a bearded look. Lesnar is not scheduled to be at SummerSlam. Ther[...]
Jul 25 - WWE star Brock Lesnar was recently photoed with WWE fan Mike Dubs at Twin Cities Summerjam. He was seen sporting a cowboy hat and had a bearded look. Lesnar is not scheduled to be at SummerSlam. Ther[...]
Jul 25 - You wouldn't know going off his appearance but Finn Balor has just turned 40. In a recent interview back in February with SportsBible.com Balor discussed coming up to 40 and how he has no plans to re[...]
Jul 25 - Eddie Guerrero is no stranger to trending on Twitter even 16 years after his tragic death aged 38. Normally the former WWE Champion trends around the time of his birthday or date of death, but in the[...]
Jul 25 - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman attended last Friday night’s Bare Knuckle FC event. A photo of Strowman was posted on the company's official Twitter page. Strowman was released from WWE bac[...]
Jul 25 - During the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event today there were a number of championships that changed hands. - To begin with, Tory Yano lost the provisional NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2021 trophy. Yano wa[...]
Jul 25 - On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed WWF’s Invasion pay-per-view from 2001 and why WWE released Buff Bagwell shortly after his debut in WWE: "Buff had a higher opinion of hi[...]
Jul 25
Jeff Hardy Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19 WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Hardy had been scheduled to appear for recordBar in Kansas City on July 26th. The following statement was posted on their [...]
Jul 25 - WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Hardy had been scheduled to appear for recordBar in Kansas City on July 26th. The following statement was posted on their [...]
Jul 25 - Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle has revealed during an interview with the Such Good Shoot podcast that he bullied The Great Khali during his time in WWE. Hornswoggle comes in at 4ft 5in while h[...]
Jul 25
Japanese Star Returning to AEW Women's Division Emi Sakura has revealed that she is returning to All Elite Wrestling. The Japanese wrestler has not been seen on AEW television on U.S. soil since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she he did howeve[...]
Jul 25 - Emi Sakura has revealed that she is returning to All Elite Wrestling. The Japanese wrestler has not been seen on AEW television on U.S. soil since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she he did howeve[...]
Jul 25 - AEW star Nick Comoroto and his girlfriend Becky got engaged during an MCW Pro Wrestling event where Becky referees. Comoroto appears on AEW television as a member of ‘The Factory’ with QT[...]
Jul 25
Guess Who CM Punk Has Followed On Twitter... CM Punk is likely trolling at this stage, but he's followed both AEW and Tony Khan on Twitter. Punk's signing to AEW is reportedly a "done deal" and he'll likely be making his debut with the pr[...]
Jul 25 - CM Punk is likely trolling at this stage, but he's followed both AEW and Tony Khan on Twitter. Punk's signing to AEW is reportedly a "done deal" and he'll likely be making his debut with the pr[...]
Jul 25
CM Punk Might Want To Watch Out For MJF In AEW CM Punk signing with AEW would certainly be big news for the promotion, and fans are already speculating as to the types of competitors he could go up against. One name being thrown into the mix is o[...]
Jul 25 - CM Punk signing with AEW would certainly be big news for the promotion, and fans are already speculating as to the types of competitors he could go up against. One name being thrown into the mix is o[...]
Jul 25 - During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega said he hopes that AEW Rampage will make a focus on women's wrestling more than Dynamite currently does. Omega said the following: &l[...]
Jul 25 - Mustafa Ali revealed on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their third child. He had revealed the gender of the baby is a girl, and she's expected to be born in December. He posted a video of[...]
Jul 25 - The fans of GCW rioted after Matt Cardona defeated Nick Gage for the GCW World Title the other day. This was a part of GCW Homecoming Night 1. Cardona won the title thanks to help from RSP, who had te[...]
Jul 25
Jordynne Grace Breaks Three Powerlifting Records The World Natural Powerlifting Federation just held an event in Georgia, and IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace competed in the 165lb. weight class. During the event, Grace broke three different re[...]
Jul 25 - The World Natural Powerlifting Federation just held an event in Georgia, and IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace competed in the 165lb. weight class. During the event, Grace broke three different re[...]
Jul 24 - During a recent appearance on the “Getting Over” podcast, Big E. commented on his role as a locker room leader in WWE, underutilized talents in WWE, and more. Check out the highlights bel[...]
Jul 24
Cody Rhodes Reveals Triple H Is A Role Model To Him During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Cody Rhodes revealed Triple H is a role model and revealed the two actually spoke recently. Check out the highlights below. On breaking the throne at Doubl[...]
Jul 24 - During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Cody Rhodes revealed Triple H is a role model and revealed the two actually spoke recently. Check out the highlights below. On breaking the throne at Doubl[...]
Jul 24 - The rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan to AEW is doing some big business for the promotion. AEW is set to debut on the September 22 Dynamite in Queens, New York, and have expanded sections in the sta[...]
Jul 24 - During a recent interview with WWE’s The Bump Edge spoke about his participation in the first Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21 and revealed he had to be talked into doing it.&nb[...]
Jul 24 - ECW Original Francine recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch for the Eyes Up Here podcast, during which they discussed Sytch's time in prison. Check out the highlights below: Sytch[...]
Jul 24 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, John Cena had his first proper wrestling match in over two years. Cena teamed with Rey & Dominik Mysterio to go up against Roman Reigns & The Usos (Ji[...]
Jul 24
Another Big Sign CM Punk Is Signing With AEW CM Punk to AEW looks like a done deal. In a further sign that Punk is returning to pro-wrestling, a number of fans have noticed that Living Colour is now following AEW on Twitter and Instagram.
[...]
Jul 24 - CM Punk to AEW looks like a done deal. In a further sign that Punk is returning to pro-wrestling, a number of fans have noticed that Living Colour is now following AEW on Twitter and Instagram.
[...]
Jul 24 - Former WWE Superstar Tucker of Heavy Machinery spoke with Fightful about why he believes the team never got a run with the WWE Tag Team Championships. “At the risk of sounding arrogant, I thi[...]