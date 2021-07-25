We Can't Quite Believe It, Finn Balor Is Celebrating His 40th Birthday
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2021
You wouldn't know going off his appearance but Finn Balor has just turned 40.
In a
recent interview back in February with SportsBible.com Balor discussed coming up to 40 and how he has no plans to retire anytime soon.
"It feels like just yesterday when I started in the business. For me it's all happened so fast and I've had such a great time.
"Yeah, 40 in the summer - 20+ years in the business and [I've] enjoyed every day. I feel better at 39 than I did at 29 so I'm excited to see how the future's going to pan out.
"I've still got the passion, still got the desire, still thankfully got my health. At 29 I was banged up; I was sore and I was tired. I didn't think I'd make it to 39 in regards to wrestling in the ring.
"Right now I feel better than I've felt in 15 years, physically and mentally and I'm more focused than ever.
"There's absolutely no time in the future you will see Finn Balor retiring."
Happy 40th Birthday Finn!
From TakeOver classics to his memorable conquests as The Demon on some of WWE’s biggest stages, celebrate Finn Bálor’s birthday by reliving his coolest matches!
