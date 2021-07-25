A Number Of New Champions Crowned At NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2021
During the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event today there were a number of championships that changed hands.
- To begin with, Tory Yano lost the provisional NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2021 trophy. Yano was eliminated by Chase Owens in a 22-man battle royal. This brings to an end Yano’s 201-day reign.
- The IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship is now in the hands of Robbie Eagles after he defeated El Desperado. This is Eagles’ first reign with the championship.
- In tag action, new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions were crowned, with Zack Sabre Jr and Taichi of Dangerous Tekkers defeating Tetsuya Naito and SANADA. The match was given a lot of air time and was a brilliant tag team showing.
- In the main event, Shingo Takagi defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi.
