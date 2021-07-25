WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Former WWE Superstar Reveals He 'Bullied' The Great Khali
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2021
Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle has revealed during an interview with the Such Good Shoot podcast that he bullied The Great Khali during his time in WWE.
Hornswoggle comes in at 4ft 5in while his victim Khali stands at 7ft 1.
"Him and I, I bullied the hell out of him, legitimately bullied him, where in this day and age I’d be frowned upon. Just because I was like, ‘Hey, if there’s a target that I’m going to pick, it’s going to be him.’ Because why go for like Primo or Epico when I can bully The Great Khali? I made it my mission every week. When I wasn’t booked I was just in the locker room just bullying him."
Hornswoggle slams Kofi Kingston with a Samoan Drop: Greatest Royal Rumble (WWE Network Exclusive)
Jul 25 - Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle has revealed during an interview with the Such Good Shoot podcast that he bullied The Great Khali during his time in WWE. Hornswoggle comes in at 4ft 5in while h[...]
Jul 25
Japanese Star Returning to AEW Women's Division Emi Sakura has revealed that she is returning to All Elite Wrestling. The Japanese wrestler has not been seen on AEW television on U.S. soil since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she he did howeve[...]
Jul 25 - Emi Sakura has revealed that she is returning to All Elite Wrestling. The Japanese wrestler has not been seen on AEW television on U.S. soil since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she he did howeve[...]
Jul 25 - AEW star Nick Comoroto and his girlfriend Becky got engaged during an MCW Pro Wrestling event where Becky referees. Comoroto appears on AEW television as a member of ‘The Factory’ with QT[...]
Jul 25
Guess Who CM Punk Has Followed On Twitter... CM Punk is likely trolling at this stage, but he's followed both AEW and Tony Khan on Twitter. Punk's signing to AEW is reportedly a "done deal" and he'll likely be making his debut with the pr[...]
Jul 25 - CM Punk is likely trolling at this stage, but he's followed both AEW and Tony Khan on Twitter. Punk's signing to AEW is reportedly a "done deal" and he'll likely be making his debut with the pr[...]
Jul 25
CM Punk Might Want To Watch Out For MJF In AEW CM Punk signing with AEW would certainly be big news for the promotion, and fans are already speculating as to the types of competitors he could go up against. One name being thrown into the mix is o[...]
Jul 25 - CM Punk signing with AEW would certainly be big news for the promotion, and fans are already speculating as to the types of competitors he could go up against. One name being thrown into the mix is o[...]
Jul 25 - During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega said he hopes that AEW Rampage will make a focus on women's wrestling more than Dynamite currently does. Omega said the following: &l[...]
Jul 25 - Mustafa Ali revealed on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their third child. He had revealed the gender of the baby is a girl, and she's expected to be born in December. He posted a video of[...]
Jul 25 - The fans of GCW rioted after Matt Cardona defeated Nick Gage for the GCW World Title the other day. This was a part of GCW Homecoming Night 1. Cardona won the title thanks to help from RSP, who had te[...]
Jul 25
Jordynne Grace Breaks Three Powerlifting Records The World Natural Powerlifting Federation just held an event in Georgia, and IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace competed in the 165lb. weight class. During the event, Grace broke three different re[...]
Jul 25 - The World Natural Powerlifting Federation just held an event in Georgia, and IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace competed in the 165lb. weight class. During the event, Grace broke three different re[...]
Jul 24 - During a recent appearance on the “Getting Over” podcast, Big E. commented on his role as a locker room leader in WWE, underutilized talents in WWE, and more. Check out the highlights bel[...]
Jul 24
Cody Rhodes Reveals Triple H Is A Role Model To Him During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Cody Rhodes revealed Triple H is a role model and revealed the two actually spoke recently. Check out the highlights below. On breaking the throne at Doubl[...]
Jul 24 - During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Cody Rhodes revealed Triple H is a role model and revealed the two actually spoke recently. Check out the highlights below. On breaking the throne at Doubl[...]
Jul 24 - The rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan to AEW is doing some big business for the promotion. AEW is set to debut on the September 22 Dynamite in Queens, New York, and have expanded sections in the sta[...]
Jul 24 - During a recent interview with WWE’s The Bump Edge spoke about his participation in the first Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21 and revealed he had to be talked into doing it.&nb[...]
Jul 24 - ECW Original Francine recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch for the Eyes Up Here podcast, during which they discussed Sytch's time in prison. Check out the highlights below: Sytch[...]
Jul 24 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, John Cena had his first proper wrestling match in over two years. Cena teamed with Rey & Dominik Mysterio to go up against Roman Reigns & The Usos (Ji[...]
Jul 24
Another Big Sign CM Punk Is Signing With AEW CM Punk to AEW looks like a done deal. In a further sign that Punk is returning to pro-wrestling, a number of fans have noticed that Living Colour is now following AEW on Twitter and Instagram.
[...]
Jul 24 - CM Punk to AEW looks like a done deal. In a further sign that Punk is returning to pro-wrestling, a number of fans have noticed that Living Colour is now following AEW on Twitter and Instagram.
[...]
Jul 24 - Former WWE Superstar Tucker of Heavy Machinery spoke with Fightful about why he believes the team never got a run with the WWE Tag Team Championships. “At the risk of sounding arrogant, I thi[...]
Jul 24 - Mojo Rowley cut a promo on his cell phone back in WWE that got a lot of people talking about him, and got a bit of attention that he hadn't yet received from wrestling fans. It was noted by many that[...]
Jul 24
Kenny Omega Talks Bryan Danielson and CM Punk During an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega spoke about Bryan Danielson and CM Punk--- two stars rumored to be heading towards AEW. “Two very different athletes, two very dif[...]
Jul 24 - During an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega spoke about Bryan Danielson and CM Punk--- two stars rumored to be heading towards AEW. “Two very different athletes, two very dif[...]
Jul 24 - During an interview with ITR Wrestling, Cody Rhodes spoke about AEW's growing competitiveness with rival promotion WWE. "I wanted to be clear what we were doing. You mentioned the barbs back and fo[...]
Jul 24
Two Segments Set For Monday’s WWE RAW WWE has announced two new segments for Monday’s episode of RAW on USA Network. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will respond to the challenge from Goldberg regarding a SummerSlam match. In addition, [...]
Jul 24 - WWE has announced two new segments for Monday’s episode of RAW on USA Network. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will respond to the challenge from Goldberg regarding a SummerSlam match. In addition, [...]
Jul 24 - NBC posted online the opening video for this year’s Summer 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. It features The Rock narrating. He tweeted: "Of all the Olympics, this one in particular will always be &lsq[...]
Jul 24 - Tonight is Night 3 of Tmart Promotions' The Gathering II in Charlotte, North Carolina. While this is a fan convention, there is also a wrestling event scheduled to go with it. Here's the final card.[...]
Jul 24
Britt Baker Suffers Wrist Injury Britt Baker has announced that she has suffered a broken wrist. With @paigevanzant …And oh yeah, I retained the title on Wednesday night at #aewdynamite with a broken wrist. Not taking any t[...]
Jul 24 - Britt Baker has announced that she has suffered a broken wrist. With @paigevanzant …And oh yeah, I retained the title on Wednesday night at #aewdynamite with a broken wrist. Not taking any t[...]