AEW Star Gets Engaged At An Independent Wrestling Show
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2021
AEW star Nick Comoroto and his girlfriend Becky got engaged during an MCW Pro Wrestling event where Becky referees.
Comoroto appears on AEW television as a member of ‘The Factory’ with QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo and Aaron Solo.
Congratulations!
Check out Comoroto’s proposal below:
