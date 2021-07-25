CM Punk Might Want To Watch Out For MJF In AEW

CM Punk signing with AEW would certainly be big news for the promotion, and fans are already speculating as to the types of competitors he could go up against.

One name being thrown into the mix is one of AEW's biggest heels, MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman). The idea of Punk and MJF on the mic might actually create another pipebomb moment!

MJF has actually already met Punk a long while ago when he was a kid at a meet and greet.

Check out the photo below: