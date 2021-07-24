Cody Rhodes Reveals Triple H Is A Role Model To Him

During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Cody Rhodes revealed Triple H is a role model and revealed the two actually spoke recently.

Check out the highlights below.

On breaking the throne at Double or Nothing 2019:

I think I wanted to make a statement on what we were doing, and I think what we did was clearly the biggest statement we could make. Afterwards, you know, I get really long-winded. Sometimes I say the wrong thing and, in this executive role, I’ve put my foot in my mouth so many times, whereas when I was a talent I could get away with it. Talents can lie. Talents can exaggerate. When you’re any type of management, you’re held accountable, which is a lesson for me to learn.”

On Triple H:

“So I don’t know if I should share this, but, at some point, it’s going to come off my chest: Triple H is probably my favorite wrestler and was a role model. I only watched from a distance, but he reminded me a lot of my dad in the sense that I watched him do all the work, be this executive, and then go out there—and he was only part-time for the most part other than when I first started and had that run with him and Teddy and Shawn. He really was a model in terms of, “OK, you can do both, you can do both, but you have to be really disciplined. You have to take it really seriously.” And that doesn’t get you many friends when you’re the Hermione Granger of the company, and you just take it so seriously and are just a little bookworm.”

On if Triple H spoke to him after the throne spot or if they’ve spoken since:

“No, he did not. He did congratulate me on my baby. And no one knows! Because he’s got, like, a hundred girls, I think. That was very nice of him.”