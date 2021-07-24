AEW Expands Seating For Dynamite At Arthur Ashe Stadium
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 24, 2021
The rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan to AEW is doing some big business for the promotion.
AEW is set to debut on the September 22 Dynamite in Queens, New York, and have expanded sections in the stadium to accommodate more fans.
The Arthur Ashe Stadium will on that date now hold almost 19,000 people, with the potential to continue to expand.
The company has sold 16,500 tickets so far, which is extremely good news for the promotion. In comparison, WWE hasn't been able to do with the return of RAW and SmackDown to the road.
In addition, the week prior the company will hold a show at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and have sold over 10,000 seats.
To top it all off 2021 All Out pay-per-view sold out earlier this month.
