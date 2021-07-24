John Cena Competed In First Match Since January 2019 Following WWE SmackDown

okay so apparently when #SmackDown went off the air last night they had a 6-man tag team match which featured @JohnCena , @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 taking on @WWERomanReigns & @WWEUsos . [John and The Mysterios won] pic.twitter.com/gSKdIL7WQY

Cena competed at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Fun House match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, but he has not wrestled in a WWE ring since the January 14, 2019.

Cena delivered a Five Knuckle Shuffle and AA while taking only a couple of bumps.

Cena teamed with Rey & Dominik Mysterio to go up against Roman Reigns & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) after SmackDown went off the air in a dark match. Cena and the Mysterios were victorious after Roman walked out on the Usos.

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, John Cena had his first proper wrestling match in over two years.

