Cody Rhodes Reflects On "Smashing The Throne" Moment

During an interview with ITR Wrestling, Cody Rhodes spoke about AEW's growing competitiveness with rival promotion WWE.

"I wanted to be clear what we were doing. You mentioned the barbs back and forth—that’s part of what we do. Trash talk is part of what we do, but also when they counter-programmed us for no reason other than to split our audience, I didn’t want to meet that in a cowardly fashion. I wanted to flat out say, ‘OK, well, great. Our show is still going to be better and as crazy as this is, we’re going to win. So if you want to have this moment in time on Wednesday nights where we put all eyes on wrestling, we’re going to win.’"

He then followed up with a reflection on the infamous "smashing the throne" entrance.