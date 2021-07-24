Two Segments Set For Monday’s WWE RAW

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE has announced two new segments for Monday’s episode of RAW on USA Network.
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will respond to the challenge from Goldberg regarding a SummerSlam match. In addition, New Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. will also "address the WWE Universe” on the show.
Already announced, Raw Tag Team Champions Omos & AJ Styles vs. The Viking Raiders and Mustafa Ali & Mansoor vs. two unknown opponents are set for the show.
Jul 24 - During a recent appearance on the “Getting Over” podcast, Big E. commented on his role as a locker room leader in WWE, underutilized talents in WWE, and more. Check out the highlights bel[...]
Jul 24
Cody Rhodes Reveals Triple H Is A Role Model To Him During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Cody Rhodes revealed Triple H is a role model and revealed the two actually spoke recently. Check out the highlights below. On breaking the throne at Doubl[...]
Jul 24 - During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Cody Rhodes revealed Triple H is a role model and revealed the two actually spoke recently. Check out the highlights below. On breaking the throne at Doubl[...]
Jul 24 - The rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan to AEW is doing some big business for the promotion. AEW is set to debut on the September 22 Dynamite in Queens, New York, and have expanded sections in the sta[...]
Jul 24 - During a recent interview with WWE’s The Bump Edge spoke about his participation in the first Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21 and revealed he had to be talked into doing it.&nb[...]
Jul 24 - ECW Original Francine recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch for the Eyes Up Here podcast, during which they discussed Sytch's time in prison. Check out the highlights below: Sytch[...]
Jul 24 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, John Cena had his first proper wrestling match in over two years. Cena teamed with Rey & Dominik Mysterio to go up against Roman Reigns & The Usos (Ji[...]
Jul 24
Another Big Sign CM Punk Is Signing With AEW CM Punk to AEW looks like a done deal. In a further sign that Punk is returning to pro-wrestling, a number of fans have noticed that Living Colour is now following AEW on Twitter and Instagram.
[...]
Jul 24 - CM Punk to AEW looks like a done deal. In a further sign that Punk is returning to pro-wrestling, a number of fans have noticed that Living Colour is now following AEW on Twitter and Instagram.
[...]
Jul 24 - Former WWE Superstar Tucker of Heavy Machinery spoke with Fightful about why he believes the team never got a run with the WWE Tag Team Championships. “At the risk of sounding arrogant, I thi[...]
Jul 24 - Mojo Rowley cut a promo on his cell phone back in WWE that got a lot of people talking about him, and got a bit of attention that he hadn't yet received from wrestling fans. It was noted by many that[...]
Jul 24
Kenny Omega Talks Bryan Danielson and CM Punk During an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega spoke about Bryan Danielson and CM Punk--- two stars rumored to be heading towards AEW. “Two very different athletes, two very dif[...]
Jul 24 - During an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega spoke about Bryan Danielson and CM Punk--- two stars rumored to be heading towards AEW. “Two very different athletes, two very dif[...]
Jul 24 - During an interview with ITR Wrestling, Cody Rhodes spoke about AEW's growing competitiveness with rival promotion WWE. "I wanted to be clear what we were doing. You mentioned the barbs back and fo[...]
Jul 24
Two Segments Set For Monday’s WWE RAW WWE has announced two new segments for Monday’s episode of RAW on USA Network. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will respond to the challenge from Goldberg regarding a SummerSlam match. In addition, [...]
Jul 24 - WWE has announced two new segments for Monday’s episode of RAW on USA Network. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will respond to the challenge from Goldberg regarding a SummerSlam match. In addition, [...]
Jul 24 - NBC posted online the opening video for this year’s Summer 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. It features The Rock narrating. He tweeted: "Of all the Olympics, this one in particular will always be &lsq[...]
Jul 24 - Tonight is Night 3 of Tmart Promotions' The Gathering II in Charlotte, North Carolina. While this is a fan convention, there is also a wrestling event scheduled to go with it. Here's the final card.[...]
Jul 24
Britt Baker Suffers Wrist Injury Britt Baker has announced that she has suffered a broken wrist. With @paigevanzant …And oh yeah, I retained the title on Wednesday night at #aewdynamite with a broken wrist. Not taking any t[...]
Jul 24 - Britt Baker has announced that she has suffered a broken wrist. With @paigevanzant …And oh yeah, I retained the title on Wednesday night at #aewdynamite with a broken wrist. Not taking any t[...]
Jul 23
WWE Announces First-Ever New Year’s Day PPV WWE has announced that for the first time ever it will host a pay-per-view on New Year’s Day. During the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, it was announced by Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks th[...]
Jul 23 - WWE has announced that for the first time ever it will host a pay-per-view on New Year’s Day. During the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, it was announced by Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks th[...]
Jul 23 - John Cena appeared on WWE SmackDown tonight to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. This had been the leading rumor for weeks now. However, things took a turn in the c[...]
Jul 23 - CM Punk is reportedly returning to the ring with AEW, and his return will no doubt be one of the biggest in some time. If we go back a few years, we can see just how hot Punk was in 2013 a year[...]
Jul 23 - WWE SmackDown aired two matches from the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida. In the first match, The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy and in the second match, SmackDown Women’s Champi[...]
Jul 23 - PWInsider is reporting, WWE SVP of Talent Development Canyon Ceman has been released from WWE. There were reports last month that Ceman had been fired, those rumors were at the time reported to be a [...]
Jul 23 - CM Punk is believed to be a lock for joining AEW with his signing reported by many sources as all but officially confirmed. Punk left the world of pro-wrestling when he quit WWE in 2014 so his return[...]
Jul 23 - Rumors are rampant that Daniel Bryan has signed a contract to join All Elite Wrestling. During the latest edition of his Keeping It 100 podcast, Konnan revealed he asked Tony Khan about the rumor as [...]
Jul 23 - First-round matches for the upcoming ROH Women's Championship Tournament have been announced. The tournament is scheduled to feature 16-women's competitors in total. The tournament kicks off on Ring [...]