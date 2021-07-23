Roman Reigns Declines John Cena, Next Challenger Revealed

John Cena appeared on WWE SmackDown tonight to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. This had been the leading rumor for weeks now.

However, things took a turn in the closing segment of tonight’s show when Roman turned down John Cena’s challenge. Finn Balor then came to the ring and told Reigns if he didn’t want Cena, then maybe he would go up against him.

Reigns accepted.

It isn't clear if they will fight at SummerSlam as it wasn't mentioned, the plan as of this week was still Reigns vs. Cena.