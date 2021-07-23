CM Punk's Hometown Entrance At Payback 2013 Is An Epic Reminder

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Announces First-Ever New Year’s Day PPV WWE has announced that for the first time ever it will host a pay-per-view on New Year’s Day. During the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, it was announced by Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks th[...]
Randy Orton Update Following Recent Absence Randy Orton’s last appearance for WWE television on an episode of RAW on June 21, 2021. During that episode, he lost a Money in the Bank qualifier against John Morrison. In an update on his sta[...]
Jim Ross Talks In-Depth About WWF Invasion 2001 On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross recalled his memories of the 2001 WWF Invasion pay-per-view, which featured stars of WCW and ECW in an all-out brand war. “It was surprisingly good[...]
Daniel Bryan Pulled From WWE 2K22 Amidst the rumors that Daniel Bryan may be done with WWE, there's another sign that seems to hint that this is true. WWE has apparently sent out a memo to the teams working on their upcoming WWE 2K22[...]
Location of WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Event Changing? WWE is set to host NXT TakeOver 36 event on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. However, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Obse[...]
WWE Reportedly Keen To Bring Back Braun Strowman Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was released from his WWE contract on June 2, 2021, alongside Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, Lana, and Santana Garrett. His release came as a sh[...]
Update On CM Punk Joining AEW CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW is currently one of the biggest stories right now and everybody is clamoring for details about when he might appear for the promotion. On the Wrestling Observer F[...]
Tonight's WWE SmackDown Almost Thrown Into Jeopardy Tonight's WWE SmackDown was almost thrown into some jeopardy earlier today when the giant video wall and part of the stage collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. ahead of the Rolling Loud rap festiv[...]
Thunder Rosa Signs With All Elite Wrestling Despite being a staple of AEW television for the past year, Thunder Rosa has been part of the company as a crossover deal with the NWA. No longer is that the case, as AEW has announced that Thunder R[...]
