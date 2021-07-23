WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Senior VP of Talent Development Canyon Ceman Released

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 23, 2021

WWE Senior VP of Talent Development Canyon Ceman Released

PWInsider is reporting, WWE SVP of Talent Development Canyon Ceman has been released from WWE.

There were reports last month that Ceman had been fired, those rumors were at the time reported to be a 'crazy story' however Ceman was officially released from his duties with the company today.

Ceman joined WWE in 2012, when he was hired as Senior Director of Talent Relations and had been involved in the scouting, recruiting, and evaluating of talents. He also helped oversee the WWE NXT brand.

He was promoted to Vice President of Talent Development in 2015.

Source: pwinsider.com
» More News From This Feed

Jul 23
Jul 23 - WWE has announced that for the first time ever it will host a pay-per-view on New Year’s Day. During the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, it was[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - John Cena appeared on WWE SmackDown tonight to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. This had been the leading rumor fo[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - CM Punk is reportedly returning to the ring with AEW, and his return will no doubt be one of the biggest in some time.  If we go back a few year[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - Toni Storm made her main roster debut this week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in a match against Zelina Vega on FOX. Storm won the match very quickly[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - WWE SmackDown aired two matches from the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida. In the first match, The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy and i[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - PWInsider is reporting, WWE SVP of Talent Development Canyon Ceman has been released from WWE. There were reports last month that Ceman had been fire[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - CM Punk is believed to be a lock for joining AEW with his signing reported by many sources as all but officially confirmed. Punk left the world of pr[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - Rumors are rampant that Daniel Bryan has signed a contract to join All Elite Wrestling. During the latest edition of his Keeping It 100 podcast, Konn[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - First-round matches for the upcoming ROH Women's Championship Tournament have been announced. The tournament is scheduled to feature 16-women's compet[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - TNT has issued a full press release in the aftermath of AEW’s fantastic ratings this week: TNT’s AEW: DYNAMITE continues domination [...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - Goldberg returned to WWE on Monday's RAW, confronting Bobby Lashley after Lashley successfully defeated Keith Lee. Goldberg is now being advertised f[...]

Jul 23
Jul 23 - Randy Orton’s last appearance for WWE television on an episode of RAW on June 21, 2021. During that episode, he lost a Money in the Bank qualif[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross recalled his memories of the 2001 WWF Invasion pay-per-view, which featured stars of WCW and ECW in an all[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - Ryan Nemeth was a guest on Talk is Jericho, and spoke about his time in WWE's developmental territory FCW. “It was really cramped. There was [...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - A match has been added to the lineup for IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming Homecoming event. Eddie Edwards will take on W. Morrissey in a rematch from thei[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - During the most recent IMPACT Wrestling episode, Mickie James confronted the current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who agreed t[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - Amidst the rumors that Daniel Bryan may be done with WWE, there's another sign that seems to hint that this is true. WWE has apparently sent out a me[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - Mark Henry has always discussed a desire for one more match and it looks as if that final match will take place inside an AEW ring. During an intervi[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - WWE is set to host NXT TakeOver 36 event on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. However, according to Dave M[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was released from his WWE contract on June 2, 2021, alongside Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, L[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW is currently one of the biggest stories right now and everybody is clamoring for details about when he might appe[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown was almost thrown into some jeopardy earlier today when the giant video wall and part of the stage collapsed at Hard Rock Stad[...]
Jul 22
Jul 22 - The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest - Night 2 is in. The 2-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 1.148 viewers, which is up from the 1.0[...]
Jul 22
Jul 22 - Professional wrestling and game shows are no strangers to each other. From Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon appearing on Nickelodeon's Double Dare, to[...]
Jul 22
Jul 22 - Despite being a staple of AEW television for the past year, Thunder Rosa has been part of the company as a crossover deal with the NWA. No longer is [...]

