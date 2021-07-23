CM Punk Reopens His Merchandise Store Amid AEW Rumors

CM Punk is believed to be a lock for joining AEW with his signing reported by many sources as all but officially confirmed.

Punk left the world of pro-wrestling when he quit WWE in 2014 so his return would be something big, although he did have a brief stint as an analyst for WWE Backstage on FOX Sports, he was never under contract with WWE.

Adding fuel to the rumors Punk has reopened his merchandise store on ProWrestlingTees.com. This could be a clear sign he is on his way back to ring, or he's just capitalizing on all the discussion.

Click here to check his store out.