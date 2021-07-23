Randy Orton Update Following Recent Absence

Randy Orton’s last appearance for WWE television on an episode of RAW on June 21, 2021.

During that episode, he lost a Money in the Bank qualifier against John Morrison. In an update on his status, Fightful Select reports that Orton is currently listed on the disabled/inactive list internally, which was the only reason given as to why he has been off the television.

The report notes there are no issues between Orton and WWE and it is hoped he will be returning into the mix very soon.